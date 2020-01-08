SUGAR CITY – The Firth Cougars had not played a game since Dec. 19, taking the holiday break with just practices to get ready for the 2020 portion of the season to get underway on their quest to make the state tournament and head into Nuclear Conference play as well.
Their tune-up for conference play was an inter-conference match-up with a ranked 3A school in the Sugar-Salem Diggers in Sugar City.
The first meeting of the two teams saw the Diggers travel to Firth and edge the Cougars by the final of 52-37, in what could have been a much closer game had the Diggers not gone on a tear with three-point baskets.
This time around, the Diggers relied on Keyan Nead for the offense and he responded with 19 points to lead the Diggers to a season sweep of the Cougars by a final of 53-39.
The Diggers are just bigger and stronger inside and they have the three-point shooters to hit from the outside and the Cougars just don’t have the weapons to battle back.
Firth was able to hang within striking distance for most of the first three quarters of the game, as they were only behind by five after the first quarter and when the teams went to halftime behind by a 23-18 margin.
The third quarter still kept the Cougars within reach as the Diggers outscored Firth 11-9 and they found themselves behind by only seven points as the fourth period began.
The fourth quarter is what did the Cougars in as they were forced to foul to try and get additional possessions and the Diggers sank their free throws down the stretch.
The Cougars did seem to be missing some offense from their two sophomores who had been contributing in prior games as Athan Blonquist and Austin Jacobsen were held to just two points each. That will not be the case in future games as both are capable of much more offensively.
This Firth team is coming together and will next be in action today, when they travel to West Side for an inter-conference tilt with the Pirates. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m.
SUGAR-SALEM 53, FIRTH 39
Firth 12 6 9 12 — 39
Sugar-Salem 17 6 11 19 — 53
FIRTH—Kaden Arave 4, Jaxon Howell 4, Canon Carpenter 4, Austin Jacobsen 2, Michael Crider 4, Taedyn Jacobsen 12, Jace Erickson 7, Athon Blonquist 2.
SUGAR-SALEM—Crew Clark 6, Tanner Harris 6, Keyan Nead 19, Hadley Miller 9, Sam Parkinson 7, Kyler Handy 6.