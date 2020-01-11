SUGAR CITY – Over the years, the Sugar-Salem Lady Diggers have made a habit of beating teams like Shelley, Snake River and Firth. This year is no different, but in defense of the Diggers, they are a very good team.
This season, they have a 5-0 record against those three teams and still have a game to go, as they will play Firth on Wednesday. Sugar-Salem has earned its stripes and have a 12-1 record this season, the only loss coming at the hands of Soda Springs, who had a 54-game winning streak snapped by the Diggers before returning the favor a couple weeks later.
When Shelley scheduled the game against the Diggers it was to get away from another 5A beat-down and was a wise decision. You get better playing teams like Sugar-Salem, you don’t necessarily get better filling out a 5A team’s schedule.
Friday night, the Shelley Lady Russets made the trip to Sugar City for the rematch of the season opener back on Nov. 21. That first game saw the Diggers put up a 54-15 win.
This time, the Lady Russets showed that they are improving. They are finding ways to score and their defense is better, but they just don’t match up well with the size that the Diggers can put on the floor at any one time. The Russets battled, but still came up on the short end of things to the tune of a 60-28 loss.
The Shelley Lady Russets are beginning to find themselves and while they are not competitive against teams like the Diggers, they at least are finding ways to score and they play some defense and they are showing signs of being somewhat competitive at times even though the card deck may be stacked against them.
This game was another case of just not enough experience and ability to match up with the Diggers, who towered over the Russets and used that height to their advantage.