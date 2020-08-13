BLACKFOOT – There has been a lot of discussion and commentary about the return to school and the extra-curricular activities that will accompany the return.
There is no doubt that high school sports and activities will never be the same as what we knew prior to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the world last spring. Face it, things will be different, they will affect fans just as much as it will affect the players and coaches.
The Idaho High School Activities Association has issued a set of guidelines for the re-introduction of school and school sports this fall.
With all of the local area schools beginning fall sports practice on Monday, Aug. 10, and actual games scheduled to begin play as early as Aug. 21, it is important to understand what is being recommended for the fans who wish to return to the games and watch sons, daughters, grandkids and others who will be participating.
Please keep in mind that these are only recommendations and each school will be developing their own plans and will move forward with the advice offered by the different health departments and the school boards of each school district.
Please follow the guidelines to help the schools get these activities up and going for the benefit of the schools, the student athletes, the coaches and auxiliary staffs and also the fans. It is important for all of us to be able to enjoy the games and sports that we love!
GENERAL OVERVIEW
The following information is a guide for Idaho schools to begin activities for the start of the 2020-2021 school year. It is the goal of the Idaho High School Activities Association to start all activities on time this fall. This document includes information for school requirements, suggested school guidelines, NFHS and IHSAA Sports Medicine Committee guidelines, event hosting criteria, returning to participate and individual sport guidelines. The goals of the IHSAA Board of Directors, IHSAA Sports Medicine Committee and the IHSAA Sport Contingency Committees, in order, are as follows:
1. Health and Safety of student athletes, coaches, officials, game administration and fans.
2. Participation of student athletes.
3. Financial viability of events for school districts and the IHSAA.
4. Culminating events for activities. These goals and requirements of this document are subject to change based on directives from the Governor’s office, the Idaho State Board of Education or the Idaho High School Activities Association Board of Directors. School districts will have four requirements, listed directly below, from the IHSAA. Everything else contained in this document will be a suggestion for schools to implement in some way or come up with their own plan. Schools will receive updates throughout the year from the IHSAA pertaining to activities. Let’s all hope that everyone does their part to allow our student athletes the opportunity to participate.
SCHOOL REQUIREMENTS
1. All schools who host events are required to have a plan in place for fans and team’s attendance. This must include reference to the Governors reopening guidelines for Stages 1, 2, 3 and 4. Each district’s school board, in conjunction with guidance from the local health department must approve the plan before games can be hosted. a. School districts may use the Governors reopening guidelines or come up with guidelines of their own, in conjunction with guidance from the local health department.
2. A transportation plan, when applicable, for practices and games.
3. Plan to deal with positive test of student athlete or coach involved directly with the program formulated in conjunction with the local school board and local health department.
4. Return to participate plan formulated in conjunction with the local school board and local health department.
RECOMMENDATIONS AND GUIDANCE FOR OPENING UP HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS AND ACTIVITIES The COVID-19pandemicpresentsstatehighschool associations with a myriad of challenges. The IHSAA, in partnership with the NFHS and IHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committees (SMACs), offers this document as guidance on how IHSAA member schools can consider approaching the many components of“opening up”high school athletics and activities across the state of Idaho. The NFHS and IHSAASMACs believe it is essential to the physical and mental well-being of high school students across the nation to return to physical activity and athletic competition. It is not likely that ALL students will be able to return to and sustain – athletic activity at the same time in all schools and regions in Idaho. There will also likely be variation in what sports and activities are allowed to be played and held. While we would typically have reservations regarding such in equities, the NFHS SMAC endorses the idea of returning students to school-based athletics and activities in any and all situations where it can be done safely and in alignment with reopening policies set forth by the local school district and local Department of Health. The recommendations presented in this document were originally developed by the NFHS SMAC as guidelines for state associations to design return-to-activity guidelines that are in accordance with state and local guidelines and restrictions. The IHSAA has engaged with the National Federation of High Schools, The NFHS and IHSAA Sports Medicine Committees, the State Board of Education Back to School Framework Committee and the IHSAA Sports Contingency Planning Committees to develop guidelines regarding coordinated approaches for return-to-activity for high school and middle schools. This document provides guidelines for school athletics and activities in correlation with the 3 criteria in the Back to School Framework plan. Note: when a school, schools, or district are closed due to COVID-19, all training, practice, and contests for the school(s) or district should also be canceled. Points of Emphasis:
1. Decreasing potential exposure to respiratory droplets is the guiding principle behind physical distancing and the use of face coverings. It is also the basis of the stratification of risk by sport presented later in this document. The use of cloth face coverings is meant to decrease the spread of respiratory droplets. Look to guidance from your state and local health departments. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is “advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.” a. Recognizing the benefits and potential drawbacks of the use of cloth face coverings during conditioning and physical activity, the NFHS SMAC recommends the following: i. State, local or school district guidelines for cloth face coverings should be strictly followed. ii. Cloth face coverings should be considered acceptable. There is no need to require or recommend “medical grade” masks for athletic activity. iii. Any student who prefers to wear a cloth face covering during a contest should be allowed to do so. iv. In the absence of guidelines to the contrary, we recommend that cloth face coverings be worn by students during categories 1 and 2 as outlined below. Exceptions are swimming, distance running or other high intensity aerobic activity. Cloth face coverings may continue to be used during category 3 when not engaging in vigorous activity, such as sitting on the bench during contests, in the locker room and in the athletic training room. v. Plastic shields covering the entire face (or attached to a helmet)shall not be allowed during contests. Their use during practices increases the risk of unintended injury to the person wearing the shield or teammates. vi. Coaches, officials and other contest personnel must wear cloth face coverings at all times (artificial noisemakers such as an air horn or a timer system with an alarm can be used to signal in place of a traditional whistle).
2. Testing regimens,specific guidelines regarding mass gatherings, and response to a student or team member testing positive for COVID-19 (including contact tracing) are all currently under review, and guidance will come from CDC and state and local health departments. Limited testing availability, lack of resources for contact tracing, and expanding knowledge of the characteristics of COVID-19 transmission could all result in significant changes to the recommendations below. The NFHS andIHSAA SMACs expect to disseminate this information as it becomes available.
3. Due to the near certainty of re-current outbreaks this coming school year in some locales, we must be prepared for periodic school closures and the possibility of some teams having to isolate or quarantine for two to three weeks while in-season, possibly multiple times. When a school or district closes due to COVID- 19, there should beno practice, training, or competition among athletes in that school or district. The IHSAA has developed recommendations regarding team forfeitures or team standing when teams are permitted to return to contest. The superintendent of each school district will be responsible making the decision on whether to play or not.
4. With the uncertainty of which phase will be attained at the beginning of a sports season or maintained during a season,scheduling contests that require less travel when possible should be considered. Such scheduling will reduce time spent in buses or vans. It will also potentially decrease the need for rescheduling contests as “opening up” may occur regionally. If opponents at the time of a contest are subject to different restrictions, re-scheduling that contest for a later date may be problematic. 5. The principles presented in this guidance document can be applied to practices,rehearsals, and events for the performing arts, with the exception of singing and the playing of wind instruments, which may contribute to the transmission of COVID-19.The extent of the spread of respiratory droplets during these activities is currently under investigation and further guidance will be issued as it becomes available. 6. “Vulnerable individuals” are defined by CDC as people age65 years and older and others with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma, and those whose immune systems are compromised such as by chemotherapy for cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy. 7. Until a cure, vaccine or very effective treatment is readily available, or so-called “herd immunity” is confidently reached, physical distancing, staying home when sick, good hand hygiene, face coverings, and other preventive measures will be a “new normal” if workouts, practices and contests are to continue. 8. To the extent possible, hold as much practice, conditioning, and contests outside. Try to limit time spent indoors in a group to the extent practical.
Areas to Address:
1. Administrative • Pre-participation Physical Evaluation There are concerns about students not having access to their doctor to complete a new physical during the COVID-19 closures. The IHSAA has a minimum requirement of physicals every 24months. The IHSAA, with the recommendation of the IHSAA SMAC, does not intend to provide a waiver of its physical exam rules. • Mandatory IHSAA Coaches Education The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of many “in-person” educational programs. It is recommended that on-line education courses take the place of “hands-on” or in-person training, whenever possible. This includes accepting on-line training courses for AED/CPR and First Aid for the 2020-21 academic year. • Equipment Reconditioning The National Athletic Equipment Re-conditioners Association (NAERA) has advised the NFHS that significant equipment reconditioning capacity is currently operational. If schools have not sent out equipment for reconditioning, they should be directed to do so immediately. If schools currently have equipment being reconditioned, a school official should contact the reconditioning company to make specific delivery arrangements if their school is currently closed.
2. Conduct of Conditioning, Practice Sessions, and Contests Please monitor the status of your county’s phase of opening according to the Governors Reopen Idaho plan on an ongoing basis. Conduct of conditioning, practice sessions, and contests will depend on the phase of opening of your county with further guidance outlined in this document and from the local school district board of trustees and local health departments.
3. Health and Safety Measures for all Conditioning, Practice, and Contests regardless of category A. Screen for signs of COVID-19: • All coaches and students should be screened for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 prior to a workout. Screening includes a temperature check. • Responses to screening questions for each person should be recorded and stored securely and in compliance with privacy laws so that there is a record of everyone present in case a student develops COVID-19 (see Appendix VIII for sample Monitoring Form). • Any person with symptoms of COVID-19 should not be allowed to participate and should contact his or her primary care provider or other appropriate health-care professional. • Vulnerable individuals should consult with their medical provider regarding participation in athletic activities. B. Stay Home if sick or a Close Contact with someone who has confirmed COVID-19 • Do not go to work, school, practice, or competition if you do not feel well or if you have been informed you are a close contact of someone with COVID-19. • Contact and follow the advice of your medical provider. C. Practice good hygiene • Athletes, coaches, officials, and staff should wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces. Individuals should wash their hands for a minimum of 20seconds with warm water and soap before touching any surfaces or participating in workouts or contests. • Avoid touching your face. • Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow. • Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible. • Wear face coverings while in public, and particularly when using mass transit. • Appropriate clothing/shoes should be worn at all times in the weight room to minimize sweat from transmitting onto equipment/surfaces. • No pregame and post-game handshakes/high-fives/fist bumps. • Students must be encouraged to shower and wash their workout clothing immediately upon returning to home. D. Hydration • All students shall bring their own water bottle. Water bottles must not be shared. • Hydration stations (water cows, water trough, water fountains, etc.) should not be utilized. No touch bottle filling stations acceptable. DI. Illness reporting • Create a district and conference plan for how you will notify event athletes, coaches, event staff, media, spectators and vendors if the organizers/medical personnel learn of suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19atthe event in accordance with privacy laws. DII. Facilities—Cleaning and Ventilation • Adequate cleaning schedules should be created and implemented for all athletic facilities to mitigate any communicable diseases.
• Prior to an individual or groups of individuals entering a facility, hard surfaces within that facility should be wiped down (chairs, furniture in meeting rooms, locker rooms, weight room equipment, bathrooms, athletic training room tables, etc.). Sanitize surfaces that are touched with bare skin. • Hand sanitizer should be plentiful and available to individuals as they transfer from place to place. • Weight equipment, balls, etc should be wiped down thoroughly before and after use. • Any equipment such as weight benches, athletic pads, etc. having holes with exposed foam should be covered. • If pods or groups of students are moving from one area to another in shifts, finish cleaning before the new group enters the area. Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces each night after students leave. • Ventilation is important for reducing transmission of respiratory droplets and aerosols. Practice outside as much as possible. Maximize the outside air brought in through mechanical ventilation and improve filtration. When safe, open windows and doors to increase outside air.
It is important to keep in mind that the guidelines mentioned above have been put together by the Idaho High School Activities Association and are designed specifically for the return to school and ATHLETICS within the State of Idaho. Most of the things listed are recommendations and the areas and fields in use must also carry the stamp of approval from the local health department.
With these things in mind, if you truly want things to get back to a sense of normal, please follow the guidelines and help others to follow those guidelines as well. Please exercise social distancing, wear masks where appropriate and lets work to enhance the opportunities of our student athletes. It is about the student athletes after all!