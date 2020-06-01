SHELLEY – Basketball camps are alive and well in Bingham County as the Shelley Russets and their new head coach Jim Kolsen began getting to know each other on Saturday morning.
Three different sessions took place on Saturday, with the campers broken down by grade level and skill level and about 50 campers showed up.
Leading the list of notables were the introduction to the campers of the assistant coaches, two of whom may ring a bell with a lot of people in the area as former Shelley player and Division I basketball player McKay Cannon has returned as an assistant coach, as has former Snake River player Kegan Keller, who has spent the past couple of years coaching down the road at Blackfoot High School.
The two assistants found themselves running a lot of the drills that were introduced on Saturday and the players in attendance were more than responsive in how they were approaching the game and the things they were doing.
As the drills followed one another, the players got their first taste of how those drills related to basketball as they were shown how it would lead into a play or two that would be in the sets the Russets would be using in the fall and winter when basketball gets underway.
Two more days of the camp are forthcoming, with Wednesday and Thursday nights seeing the Russets in action once again, but there will also be open gyms and shooting practice on Monday and Tuesday and as the summer progresses, a summer basketball league will see games being played around the area and some tournament play will also be introduced for those who can make those games.
In addition to the Shelley camp, both Firth girls and Firth boys will be holding camps June 1-4, with the girls participating in the morning hours and the boys in the evenings.
These two camps are also divided up by grades and will stress fundamentals such as dribbling, shooting, passing and some sets and drills designed for improvement of the skill levels.
Also on the summer agenda will be a Idaho Falls Camp for “Future Zags,” conducted by Gonzaga baseball. This will be a two-day camp, held at Melaleuca Field on July 15 and 16 and the camp is open to both boys and girls, aged 6-13
Information on the Future Zags camp follows:
FUTURE ZAGS — IDAHO FALLS CAMP
Gonzaga Baseball is coming to town for a 2-day baseball camp at Melaleuca Field!
This is for both Boys & Girls Ages 6-13.
Wednesday, July 15 — Thursday, July 16
Big Dogs Session (2025 — 2027 HS grad years): 9-Noon
Little Zags Session (2028 HS grad years and younger): 1:00-4:00
Space is Limited!
Visit: gonzagabaseball.totalcamps.com