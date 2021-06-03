FIRTH – While June usually brings about a ton of football, basketball, volleyball and softball camps around the area, it is also time for the summer high school basketball leagues to get underway and this is but a brief look at what transpired on Wednesday night in Firth, when Shelley, Snake River and Firth all got together for a little scrimmage.
By no means are the kids on the floor at this time of year going to be the majority of the players you will see when the basketball season begins in November and a good portion of these players are just coming in off of track or baseball season and are in no way in basketball shape, there were some outstanding plays being made by players who will be vying for playing time come fall.
There will be recognizable players such as Cole Gilbert of Snake River, Alex Lott and Cannon Vance of Shelley, and Austin Jacobsen and Cooper Leslie of Firth, but there will also be unfamiliar faces that you will get to know when the basketball season starts in the fall.
This is just to get you excited about a whole new set of sporting events that will hit the Bingham County area come August and to whet your appetite for a little bit basketball before we turn our full attention to the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals for the next 10 days and then American Legion Baseball and camps that will take over the sports pages for the summer.