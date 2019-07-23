THOMAS – Most times when people begin talking about camping in July, they are thinking of heading up into the mountains for some clean air and fishing and sitting around a campfire roasting marshmallows.
In football-starved Bingham County, they are talking about high school football and believe it or not, football is just around the corner. In fact, football begins with the first high school games beginning in about four weeks from this Thursday night, so it is no wonder that the first high school football camp began on Monday night at Snake River High School.
About 70 players and coaches showed up for the first of three nights of drills that should get some of the dust shaken off the players and let the coaches know a little bit about the new teams and what they need to do to get ready for the upcoming season just a few short weeks away.
This camp will lead to a Thursday night scrimmage that will bring in around eight or nine teams and let the coaches get a feel for what they have to do to get ready for those first games of the season.
“We are pretty pleased with what we are seeing tonight, but we also know that it is very early in the summer to even be thinking about the regular season,” Snake River coach Jeb Harrison said. “I like the size that I see tonight and we will have a lot more to work with than maybe we did a year ago.”
The Panthers are one of the teams on the watch list for this season as they will return a lot of starters and apparently a lot of size as well.
For the first day of a camp that emphasizes a lot of fundamentals, the team looked like they will be able to do a lot more with the football this year as opposed to a year ago.
The Panthers were missing some of their starters from a year ago who are expected to be back in time for the official opening of practice on August 11, but those that were in attendance Monday look like they have been putting in some serious time in the weight room and doing their share of running.
In particular, returning starter at running back and all-stater from 2017 Treyton Young looked quick and as fast as he was when he earned all-state honors as a sophomore. He was darting through the holes and was quick off the ball and if anything, could be even faster than he was a year ago. That could spell trouble for the opponents of the Panthers this year.
The defense looked ahead of the rest of the players and that is not unusual for this time of year.
What the Panthers chose to show Monday night was very vanilla as they went through mainly just some basic formations and plays that they will show the other teams at the scrimmage come Thursday. They will not show anybody what they will be ready to display on opening night a month from now.
It was a good start as all camps are, but even though the season starts in earnest when two-a-day practices begin on August 11, it gets the blood flowing as the players begin to realize that the season is just a few short weeks away.