THOMAS – The first day of early morning runs, organized by Snake River High School's Kierra Jensen, took place on Monday and a crowd of 30 showed up at 7 a.m. for the event.
Proper warm-ups and stretching were emphasized before the group took off on a run that varied between three and six miles depending on the age group and experience of the individual running.
Proper social distancing was in place, although with distance running, the runners are usually very well spaced out.
Everyone from sixth grade through high school and some parents and volunteers took part in the run and discussion following.
The group plans on meeting each morning at 7 a.m. and are usually finished by 9 a.m. each day Monday through Saturday.
Lots of smiles were on the faces of all runners.
The group has plans for a number of different levels of achievement that will be honored during the summer, including a couple of different fun runs for all levels of competition.