SHELLEY – For anyone who thinks that summer high school basketball in southeast Idaho is just a bunch of players getting together to shoot around and play some playground basketball, think again.
It is tough, grind-it-out, defensive basketball with officials struggling to keep up and coaches yelling instructions from the sidelines.
It is intense and a good preview of what to expect come winter, when the games count and the action is stepped up even higher.
On Tuesday night, Snake River, Shelley, and Fruitland all met at Shelley High School for a round robin and you would have had a hard time deciding if these games were for the state championship or just a pick-up game in the park.
The action was intense, you got a sneak peak at what the winter could be bringing, and you would have seen a couple of budding stars in the mix as well.
The rosters aren’t complete by any means, there are athletes who are on vacation, working with other sports, at camps and recuperating from some injuries, but the action on the floor was everything a basketball fan would want to see.
The defense, while not perfect, was intense and played chest to chest and nose to nose and, in some cases, just what you would expect in a championship game. There was some great passing, blocks and stout screens that left some players on the floor on their backs. There was even a little blood and a few bruises left along the way.
This was basketball, and while not as clean as we might see in November, it was still pretty good.
When the games started off, it was intense and the teams weren’t giving an inch. Things started out with Shelley and Snake River and the two teams have a history of tough play and they went at it just as they have before.
Snake is a bit more polished with its game, but Shelley showed off an incoming sophomore talent in Austin Cannon, another in the long line of Cannons who have been stars in the Shelley Russets basketball lore, including his sister, who made a name for herself last year as a freshman with the Lady Russets program.
Cannon showed off a great shooting touch, nailing a number of three-point baskets and showed there may not be any limit to how far out he can be expected to make a shot from. I am not sure that the halfcourt line is far enough away to slow him down.
For a youngster, he also showed he had a great sense of what basketball is all about, playing a number of positions on the floor defensively and contributing in a number of ways. He will certainly be one to watch for when the high school basketball season begins this fall.
Snake River unveiled a brief look at what its lineup will look like. With one returning starter and three returning reserves, they have added some additional players that fit the Panther mold — long, lengthy players who rebound and play defense and run, run, run the ball.
The familiar call from the bench of “Idaho” or “Kansas” echoed through the gymnasium as the staff of coaches that have been there for years emphasized what they wanted the team to do. It all was very familiar and will likely be so once the season begins.
Snake River returns starter Cole Gilbert and will likely surround him with Luke Higginson, Keegan McCraw, and probably Rylan Anderson and several more who are moving up from last year’s junior varsity and/or freshman teams out in Thomas.
Fruitland showed that they will be the same old Grizzlies team that we have seen for years and years playing a big lineup, they will have a pair of post players in the 6’ 5” range, around 240 pounds that take up space. They also showcased a talented player that will be a sophomore this fall who can play inside around the basket and yet still step out and nail a three ball. Riley Capps can seemingly do it all and he has a basketball body to go with his talent. He will be seen around the state for a number of years to come, so remember the name. He looks to be the complete player and will only get better. He could probably light up the scoreboard on any given night for 25-30 points. At one point on Wednesday night, he started the game by scoring his team’s first dozen points, all on inside baskets, helped to get the rest of the team involved and then stepped back for a three-pointer from the top of the free throw lane and scored 20 points of his team’s 30 in the first half. Teams will have to account for his whereabouts at all times on the floor this fall. He is definitely that good.
Other schools in the area — Blackfoot, Firth and Aberdeen — are all playing in summer leagues and beginning to put their basketball programs together and football has yet to really get going with their camps and scrimmages. That will start this week when Firth hosts its first ever “Big Man Camp” on Thursday.