THOMAS – The Snake River soccer program has announced a joint high school boys’ and girls’ team activity.
Beginning on Monday and running Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. until dark, student athletes will be able to practice their skills and work on teamwork nightly.
Parents will need to sign a COVID-19 consent form before any student will be allowed to participate on school property.
Anyone having any questions regarding the program may reach out to Snake River head girls’ soccer coach Becky Adams Young at (208) 684-4798.