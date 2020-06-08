BLACKFOOT – The annual Blackfoot Summer Tennis classes, designed for youth aged 5-15 along with adult and high School classes, is set to begin. The summer program is entering its 29th year.
Under the direction of Brinton Jefferis, director of the program since its inception and former coach of Blackfoot High School for 17 years, and Ame Johnson, current Blackfoot High School head tennis coach, the program will be running for four weeks, with each class running for 50 minutes per day.
Summer session times are listed below:
Ages 5-6 9 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
Ages 7-8 10 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.
Ages 9-10 8 a.m. – 8:50 a.m.
Ages 11-12 11 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
Ages 13-15 12 noon – 12:50 p.m.
Adults & High School 7 a.m. – 7:50 a.m.
There are openings available and those interested may call Brinton Jefferis at (208) 681-6697 for more information.
These classes will be run under the current social guidelines suggested by the State of Idaho.
All students will participate at their own risk.