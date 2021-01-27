BLACKFOOT – The 2021 summer tennis signups are rapidly approaching, so if you want to be part of the 30th year in Blackfoot, be sure to get registered as soon as possible.
Registration will take place Monday through Friday, Feb. 1-5, and will be held at Stalker Elementary School.
Registration will be held from 4-7 p.m. on those nights only. If you cannot make one of those dates or times, please contact Brinton Jefferis at (208) 681-6697, or at jefferisbrint9@gmail.com.
Sessions will be held for adults and high school aged teenagers, 5-6 year olds, 7-8 year old, 9-10 year olds, 11-12 year olds and 13-15 year olds.
Cost for the summer will be $55 per person and must be paid at the time of registration. An additional $5 late fee will be charged after Feb. 5.
Instructors this year will be Brint Jefferis, director of the summer tennis program for 30 years, and Amne Johnson, Blackfoot High School tennis coach.
The program includes four weeks of sessions, four days per week for 50 minutes per day. If you register by Feb. 5, you will receive a free T-shirt and there are racquets available for use.
Summer session times will be as follows:
Adults & High School – 7 a.m. – 7:50 a.m.
9-10 year olds – 8 a.m. – 8:50 a.m.
5-6 year olds – 9 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
7-8 year olds – 10 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.
11-12 year olds – 11 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
13-15 year olds – 12 noon – 12:50 p.m