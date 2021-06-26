FIRTH – Volleyball camps are underway around the area and one that focuses on bringing up and working with the youngsters is Firth and their state winning coach and coach of the year Elda Park.
“We always want to keep the idea of being a Lady Cougar volleyball player in these young players’ minds,” Park said. “It is important to instill in them the work that it will take to become a good to great volleyball player.”
That was evident as a fairly large group of young ladies showed up to practice, hit, serve and learn the game from the current coaching staff and players of the Firth Cougar volleyball program.
They start in the mornings, graduate to the afternoons as they get older and eventually will be members of the varsity in a few years.
The early camps stress fundamentals, properly hitting the ball, where to be at various times on the floor, how to approach the net to hit the ball, how to serve, how to set and how to volley.
The girls are also taught about proper conditioning, all of which goes into becoming a player for the Lady Cougars when they reach high school.