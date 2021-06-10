POCATELLO – A lot of people had already penciled in Wyatt Jensen and Boedy Thompson as repeat winners in team roping after the then freshman dominated the field a year ago, but hold on folks, there are some great team roping duos entered in this event for 2021 and it won’t be quite as easy as some may have thought.
This is a tough bunch and from the fact that Jensen and Thompson only finished in fifth place shows you just how tough this field may be. Now Jensen and Thompson may still win this event and they have every right to expect it as this isn’t a one-time deal. There are three go-rounds plus the short go-round and the average points and the points that are carried over from the regular season, so it is a long way to the finish. This is a marathon, not a sprint.
The first go-round results in team roping have been posted and at the top of the leader board is the tandem of Kylee Evans and Wes Shaw whop posted a time of 8.93 to grab the top spot and the 10 state finals points that go with it and have established that for now, they are the team to beat.
They rope well together and their horses work well together as well and that is what it takes to win this event. Just ask Jensen and Thompson how they won last year and they will tell you the same thing, plus putting four good rounds together.
In second place with a time of 9.10 is the team of Samantha Dunn and Peter McBride. They will get the nine points from the state finals and have set themselves up for a good run here at the state finals, but there is still a long way to go, and they will have to earn their way into the national finals, nobody is going to hand that over to them.
In third is the double tough team of Brey Yore and Lucas Cruz. Yore seems to be in almost every event, so when you hear talk of him being an All-Around Cowboy candidate, it is well deserved. The fact that he cracked the top three in this event with his partner Lucas Cruz only bears that fact out and shows that he will likely be there when the names are announced for Saturday morning’s short go-round. It would be more surprising if they weren’t, as this team is as good as they come.
In the first go-round, there were 18 of the 54 teams that posted times, so this event is a long way from being over by any stretch of the imagination. It is going to come down to who can be the most consistent the rest of the week and gather up those extra points that come in the average and the season carryover points that are also available.
Here is how the first go-round went in the team roping event:
Time, State Finals Points
Kylee Evans & Wes Shaw 8.930 10
Samantha Dunn & Peter McBride 9.100 9
Brey Yore & Lucas Cruz 9.580 8
Teely Bott and Bry Severe 10.500 7
Cooper Walker & Jesse Lindsay 10.910 6
Wyatt Jensen & Boedy Thompson 11.150 5
Sam Kofoed & Ryn Severe 12.330 4
Tayler Eiguren & Birch Eiguren 13.160 3
Tom Simpson & Logan Corta 14.520 2
Ally McDaniel & Devon McDaniel 15.190 1