POCATELLO – This year at the state high school rodeo finals, team roping had 55 teams qualify, which meant there were 110 cowboys and cowgirls involved, making it the largest grouping of athletes in a single event at the state finals.
Most eyes were on the defending state champions in Wyatt Jensen and Boedy Thompson, who had stormed through the District 4 competition and looked like prime candidates to repeat and possibly make a run at four straight titles. It didn’t work out that way as the field was too closely matched this year and Jensen and Thompson couldn’t catch a break in any of the first three go-rounds.
The early lead went to Wes Shaw and Kylee Evans, winning the first Go-Round with a time of 8.93 seconds.
Things were going to get faster and quickly. The second go-round saw the times dip into the 6.710 range as Aaron Champneys and Will Nanini got their act going and took the second go-round.
The third go-round went to Jesse Lindsay and Cooper Walker and the times kept getting faster than that first go-round was. The third go-round was posted at 7.30, but Evans and Shaw had all but been eliminated already and second go-round winners were on the verge of being eliminated. There almost seemed to be nobody that wanted to grab the lead and hold it.
It was going to come down to the short go-round and somebody was going to need to step up. Nobody stood out in the short go-round and the calculators were put to the task to try and figure out the winning team and those that would accompany them to Lincoln, Neb., as the team that would represent Idaho at nationals.
As it would turn out, the team from District 8, Logan Corta and Tom Simpson, a pair of three-sport athletes, would step up and grab the title. They were able to post times that scored state final points, including second place finishes in the second and third go-Rounds and coupled with the average points ended up winning with a total of 47 points.
In second was Jesse Lindsay and Cooper Walker, the third go-round winners who totaled 46.50 points and third was Clay Stapleman and Kashli Stouard with a total of 39 points.
Rounding out Team Idaho was Cooper Pavkov and Conor Ward with 37.50 points and it just goes to show you first of all how tough it is to compete in team roping and secondly, it is about consistency more than brilliance that can win these state titles.