BLACKFOOT – It’s time to make the transition from winter sports to spring sports as the last of the winters sports state tournaments concluded over the weekend.
Bingham County teams that participated at the boys’ state basketball tournaments in Boise included the Snake River Panthers, who brought home the consolation championship trophy, and the Blackfoot Broncos who lost their two games, although both games were close enough to be in doubt in the final minutes of each game.
The transition to the spring sports of baseball, softball, golf, tennis, and track and field has already begun and most schools have already held tryouts for both baseball and softball and the track and field teams have been running for a couple of weeks already.
For the tracksters, meets will begin this week, with Snake River and Aberdeen both slated to attend the season opening meet in Kimberly on Thursday. This will be their first attempt at establishing times and distances for the season and is a good starting point for the teams.
Blackfoot will begin at a meet at Twin Falls on Thursday as well.
Shelley will be traveling to Twin Falls as well for a meet hosted by Canyon Ridge on Thursday, so that will make four of the local teams all in action on Thursday of this week.
As for Firth, they have reset their schedule to begin on March 19 at Sugar-Salem for their first action of the spring.
Sho-Ban has designated March 19 as their first try outdoors as well as they will be heading to West Side for their first activity of the year.
According to the Idaho High School Activities Association, the first baseball games in Idaho may start as soon as March 8, but the earliest scheduled game that has been posted is on Thursday when Shelley will travel to Malad to open their season. They will be right back in action on Friday for their home opener as they welcome Firth to town for a game.
March 16 is when Snake River is scheduled to play Sugar-Salem at home. They will follow that game up with a home contest against Soda Springs on March 18.
Blackfoot will begin its baseball season on Thursday with a home game against Rigby at the high school field.
Firth has yet to post a baseball schedule, but as soon as it is available, it will be posted in the Bingham County Chronicle.
Aberdeen and Sho-Ban do not field baseball teams.
For softball, Shelley looks to be the first team in action this spring when they open their season at home against the Firth Cougars. That game will take place on Thursday with games scheduled for 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Blackfoot will get underway on Wednesday when they host Madison with a 3:30 p.m. contest. The game will be held on the softball fields on the campus of Blackfoot High School, providing weather is not a factor.
Snake River will get underway on March 16 when they will host Sugar-Salem for a varsity contest beginning at 4:30 at the Snake River softball complex at Riverside Elementary School. The Lady Panthers will follow that game up with another home contest on March 18 against Soda Springs, also with at 4:30 p.m. starting time.
Aberdeen and Sho-Ban do not field softball teams.
Tennis will get started on Friday, weather permitting, and the only Bingham County school with a tennis program is Blackfoot, who will be entertaining Rigby for their first match of the year. The Blackfoot team will follow that up with a March 17 match at home against Sugar-Salem.
Golf is probably the most subject to the opening of golf courses in the area and that may take a while as a lot of the courses still have snow and snow piles on the courses themselves.
Snake River, Blackfoot, Aberdeen, and Shelley will all field golf teams this season and it looks like Blackfoot will kick things off when they visit Shelley on March 31 at 3 p.m. for a meet with Shelley and Madison. The Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course is hosting the meet, so it will be dependent on conditions as to whether the course will be open for play by then.
Aberdeen is scheduled for a meet in Aberdeen on March 18 with Bear Lake, Grace, Soda Springs, and Grace Lutheran all committed at this time to be in attendance.
Be sure to keep your eyes on the Bingham County Chronicle for all of the latest in high school sports and don’t forget that rodeo will kicking off soon as well, with the District 4 rodeo series beginning in Pocatello on April 10 at 6 p.m. The rodeos will be Friday nights and Saturday mornings starting at 10 a.m. There will be two consecutive weeks in Pocatello, then two weeks in American Falls, followed by two weeks in Blackfoot with lots of great rodeo action as the local cowboys and cowgirls try and get qualified for the Idaho State Rodeo Championships in Pocatello June 6-13.