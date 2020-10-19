BLACKFOOT – The last of the regular season cross country meets have been run and all that is left is the various district meets, all of which will take place on Wednesday, and the state meet that has been moved to the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello and will be held on Oct. 30-31.
The meet that drew the most attention of the Bingham County teams was held in Firth this past week and had entries from Blackfoot, Snake River, Shelley and of course Firth with some runners from Sho-Ban involved as well.
For the boys’ side of things, 5A Rigby edged Blackfoot by a single point for the team title, with Snake River in fourth place, Shelley in seventh place and Firth checking in with an eighth place finish among the 14 teams that completed.
For the girls, Snake River took the team title, edging Blackfoot by a single point, with Shelley finishing fifth and Firth finishing in 11th.
For the boys, the top 10 teams were as follows:
1. Rigby 54
2. Blackfoot 55
3. Salmon 89
4. Snake River 140
5. North Fremont 140
6. Teton 181
7. Shelley 192
8. Firth 205
9. Ririe 252
10. West Jefferson 257
For the girls, the top 10 teams were:
1. Snake River 75
2. Blackfoot 76
3. Rigby 77
4. Salmon 110
5. Shelley 132
6. Teton 166
7. South Fremont 166
8. West Jefferson 172
9. Rockland 217
10. Ririe 238
The top finishing Bingham County boy was Eli Gregory of Blackfoot who finished in second behind Johnathon Simmons of Salmon. Benjamin Ricks finished in third and freshman Daniel Simmons of Salmon was fourth. Matt Thomas of Blackfoot was fifth.
Other Bingham County runners were: 9. Payden Parmenter 16:47.2 PR Blackfoot. 10. Keegan McCraw 16:48.6 PR Snake River. 11. Lincoln High 16:48.9 SR Snake River .12. J T Morgan 16:51.3 PR Blackfoot . 24.Ben Vernon 17:40.5 PR Shelley 25. Nathaniel Frame 17:48.3 PR Firth. 26. Isaac Vernon 17:51.4 PR Shelley. 28. Dominik Thompson 17:55.9 PR Blackfoot 29. Strider Perry 17:56.8 PR Firth 35. Brock Goodwin 18:11.2 PR Snake River 40. RykerClapp 18:25.0 PR Blackfoot. 42. Mike Hansen 18:34.2 PR Shelley 43. Cooper Leslie 18:37.1 PR Firth 44. Nathan Adams 18:41.3 Snake River 45. Zac Gillett 18:43.8 PR Shelley 46. Noah Jones 18:44.2 PR Snake River 49. Connor Johnson 19:00.9 PR Firth. 51. Tanner Fillmore 19:06.4 PR Snake River 55. Hunter Mecham 19:21.4 Snake River . 61. Roy Meek19:33.7 SR Shelley 63. Bowen Maynard19:34.0 PR Shelley 66. Jason Fielding19:44.2 Firth. 68. Dillon Nightengale 19:47.9 PR Firth 69. Sayer Leavitt 19:48.4 PR Firth. 76. Ethan Plentywounds 20:30.2 Sho-Ban 77. Jacob Adams20:31.0 PR Shelley 92. Alonzo Sonnip 23:13.1 PR Sho-Ban. 96. Mato Fasthorse 25:00.1 PR Sho-Ban
For the girls, Natalya Babcock of Butte County crossed the finish line in first with a time of 19:19.0; just ahead of Sarah Despain of Blackfoot and Maddy Larsen of Blackfoot. Fourth was Elizabeth Spencer of West Jefferson and fifth was Hailey Raymond of Snake River.
Other Bingham County runners were: 8. Breanna Williams 20:25.3 Shelley, 13. Olga Andrade 20:42.5 Blackfoot, 15. Kyliee Morgan 20:43.3 Snake River, 18. Kierra Jensen 20:53.9 Snake River, 19. Morgan Sensenbach 20:57.9 Snake River, 20. Savannah Ivins 20:58.5 Shelley, 23. Allister Dillow 21:07.2 Snake River, 27. Kanniay Jorgensen 21:23.1 Blackfoot, 30. Clara Benson 21:37.2 Shelley, 31. Cassi Robbins 21:37.2 Firth, 35. Whitney Christeiansen, 21:53.1 Blackfoot, 38. Lucy Christenen 22:01.8 Shelley, 41. Jenna Moulton 22:12.1 Shelley, 44. Hailey Nash 22:25.2 Snake River, 47. Aliza Haroldson 22:40.0 Snake River, 52. Jessica Williams 23:01.7 Shelley; 54. Nicole McKinnon 23:19.0 Firth, 57. Emma Perkes 23:27.4 Snake River, 69. Kaitlin Popwell 25:16.2 Firth, 72. Hannah Christensen 26:40.4 Firth, 76. Brylee Pierson 26:13.3 Firth, 80. Laila Diaz 28:41.3 Sho-Ban
The 1A District 5 meet will be held at Bear Lake in Montpelier on Wednesday, beginning at 3 p.m. (Sho-Ban)
The 2A District 6/Nuclear Conference meet will be held at Firth on Wednesday, beginning at 3 p.m. (Firth, Salmon, Ririe, West Jefferson and North Fremont)
The 3A District 5/South East Idaho Conference meet will be held in American Falls at the Marina on Wednesday, beginning at 2 pm. (Snake River, American Falls and Marsh Valley)
The 4A District 6/High Country Conference meet will be held in Idaho Falls at Freeman Park on Wednesday, October 21, beginning at 2 p.m. (Blackfoot, Skyline, Shelley, Hillcrest and Bonneville)