Crystal Dayley has seen enough.
The Sugar-Salem girls basketball coach has watched while opponents run five minutes off the clock in a single possession as a way to slow down the Diggers and offset any flow or pace to the game that benefits the defending 3A state champs.
“Small ball” as Dayley calls it, is a strategy undermanned teams at all levels have used to even the playing field. Keep the ball out of the other team’s hands and they can’t score. That’s the theory anyway.
“I hate small ball,” Dayley said.
Most coaches, administrators and players would probably agree with that sentiment.
The good news is that “Small ball” will likely be a thing of the past when the Idaho High School Activities Association meets on Wednesday to vote on whether to implement a 35-second shot clock statewide.
The initial IHSAA vote to implement a shot clock passed unanimously in April and 78% of coaches, athletic directors, referees and school officials supported the move to a shot clock in an IHSAA survey.
Men’s and women’s college teams, professional leagues, and even international competition, all use shot clocks. The trend is growing at the high school level across the country.
There’s been a push in Idaho the past few years to finally make the change to the shot clock, which proponents say would speed up the game while also awarding good defense.
Skyline hosted a shot clock tournament for area girls teams on Friday and Saturday as a test run for players and coaches, as well as officials and a shot clock operator.
“It’s been fun because the games have had a very good and constant flow,” Skyline coach Ty Keck said Saturday before his team took on Bonneville. “At 35 seconds teams still have time to set up the offense, run some things if you want to ... the biggest thing that I’ve loved is that the game starts and it never stops.”
Keck said there likely won’t be many changes to his team’s style if the shot clock is implemented.
“For us, it fits very much into our style of play,” he said, adding those schools that slow things down will have to be very efficient in their 35 seconds and offensive rebounding would likely become a bigger emphasis.
“We’re going to try to get the first open shot we can and then crash and try for an offensive board,” he said.
Keck and Dayley said their players have already adapted to the shot clock pace. Dayley said Sugar-Salem had no violations in its five games during the weekend tournament.
“It just encourages you to play good basketball,” she said.
If the shot clock vote passes on Wednesday, some details still need to be finalized, but what’s been proposed so far is that the state tournament will have a shot clock for the 2023-24 season. Teams and leagues could begin playing with a shot clock as soon as the upcoming season. Keck said he’s hopeful all the 4A teams in District 6 will have shot clocks this winter.
The cost for adding a shot clock system varies, but Skyline athletic director Gregg Baczuk said the school paid $3,000. Dayley said some of the smaller schools could find sponsorships to help with the costs.
Hillcrest boys coach Dave Austin, whose team won the 4A state title and was seemingly able to adapt to any style of play, said he doesn’t expect the shot clock to impact his team.
“We play that fast, up-tempo style anyways,” he said. “It’s definitely going to change some teams in our area that really like to slow it down, but that’s going to be a benefit to us because now we can get down and play some defense for 35 seconds and know that they’re not going to stall. I’m really looking forward to it. It’s going to benefit us in the long run.”
Austin said that since next year’s state tournament won’t have a shot clock, one option would be to play conference games without one and wait until 2023 to go full in on playing with a shot clock.
That’s not the option he prefers.
“Myself personally, I’d like to use it starting from Day 1 of next season,” he said.
Back at the girls shot clock tournament at Skyline, Dayley said she’s pushed for a shot clock for the past 10 years.
“I’m super happy,” she said. “It’s taken a long time but it’s finally happening.”