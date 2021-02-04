BLACKFOOT – The premier running back in the state of Idaho in the 4A ranks on the eastern side of Idaho has inked a letter of intent to play football for Carroll College in Helena, Mont.
Blackfoot High School senior Teegan Thomas has made if official and he will be attending Carroll College on a football scholarship and will study anesthetist nursing, pursuing a degree in that discipline during the four years that he attends the college.
“I fell in love with the campus the second that I met a couple of the professors in my field,” Thomas said. “The facilities and buildings are in great shape and the program is perfect, they have everything I could have wanted in a school.”
Thomas, who had a breakout year as a junior when he rushed for over 1,800 yards and scored more touchdowns than you can count on both hands and feet, switched coaches and offenses and responded with another 1,200 yards while playing a good portion of the time in a slotback position. All that did was give defenses even more to think about while he was in the backfield.
Thomas, who has breakaway speed from anywhere on the field, will also run track at Carroll College and is the current 100 meter record holder at Blackfoot High School.
“The coaches liked the fact that I had speed, durability, and participated in multiple sports in high school,” Thomas said. “More and more programs are looking for dual sport athletes and I fit into their program perfectly.”
Carroll coach Troy Purcell took over the program in 2018, after serving in a number of capacities as an assistant coach at the University of Idaho.
Purcell is also a five-time coach of the year for AA schools in Montana and appears excited to have Thomas in the fold at Carroll College.
“Everything about the school just felt right, from the second I stepped onto the campus for my visit,” Thomas said. “The facilities are great and getting better as they add a new football field with turf instead of grass and the emphasis is going to be on speed, which is one of my fortes.”
Situated on 63 acres of land, the campus has 21 buildings and offers 35 majors in its academic programs and competes in 15 NAIA athletic fields as well.
“I will probably report to campus in late July in order to get ready for the football season,” Thomas said. “Classes will begin the end of August and I want to be sure that I am ready for my classes and football when the time comes.”
Thomas will continue to work out this summer and has a group of Blackfoot athletes that are going to work with him to make sure that he reports in very good shape.
His parents, Kylee and Zeke Thomas, couldn’t be happier for Teegan as he heads off on this next adventure of his life.
With the support of his family and friends and the group of people that turned out for his letter of intent signing (over 100 showed up and crowded into the hallway outside of the gymnasium), this young man will easily succeed in whatever he chooses to do in life from this day forward, bur being able to kick things off in this manner is only a benefit to Thomas.