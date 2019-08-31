POCATELLO – The Blackfoot Broncos football team has been looking for a speedy runner in their backfield ever since Jager Leavitt held that spot a number of years ago.
Saturday, Teegan Thomas not only gave them what they were looking for, he did it with some style and flair that hasn’t been seen in a while around these parts, scoring five touchdowns against Lakeland in Holt Arena to lead the Broncos to a 47-32 win.
Four of his five touchdown runs came from over 50 yards out. The fifth was a mere 29-yarder. For the day, he amassed over 300 yards rushing.
The passing game was pretty good as well. Quarterback Craig Young got into the long-range action himself, with an 80-yard pitch and catch to Kameron Lawes and a 29-yard scoring strike to his favorite receiver Reece Robinson.
The game wasn’t all grins and giggles for the Broncos as the defense did give up 32 points in the contest, but several of those scores came when the Broncos got caught in the wrong coverage and the Hawks took full advantage of it, showing that they could hit from long range themselves.
There are definitely things to work on, but for the most part, it was a very good opener for the Broncos.
“It was a lot of fun watching Teegan run the ball this afternoon,” Young said. “It was even more fun to see the holes that the offensive line opened up and to watch the patience that a speedster can have as he waited for the blocks to develop and then cut off them and took the ball to the house. I think that this will make us more confident and that we have a pretty good football team right now.”
Blackfoot, for the most part, was mistake-free, outside of one interception that Young threw right into the hands of a Hawks player and a few penalties. There were very few miscues for the Broncos, which should make the coaching staff pretty happy.
“I can’t tell you how great it was to follow the blocking of the offense line today,” Thomas said. “The holes that they opened for me just set me up for every run that I was able to make. They were awesome today.”
Next up for the Broncos will be a Friday evening game with Star Valley out of Wyoming. That game will be in Blackfoot with a 7 p.m. kickoff.