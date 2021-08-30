MALAD – The Annual Terry Jones Invitational cross country meet kicked off the season in the southernmost area of Idaho as five teams gathered in what turned into a domination of sorts for the 4A Preston boys as they swept to a perfect score of 15 in the event.
Finishing in second was host Malad, while Firth was third and Hillcrest finished fourth. American Falls rounded out the school placings.
So dominant was the performance by Preston, they swept the top six positions in the individual standings, and eight of the top nine, with only a seventh place finish by Strider Perry of Firth keeping the Indians from an even bigger domination than they already had in hand.
On the girls’ side of things, it was another cleans sweep for Preston, who scored 15 points to beat Malad, Hillcrest and Marsh Valley.
Preston took the top seven positions and 10 of the top 11 spots. Firth Freshman Kynzie Nielson finished in third place, but since the Firth Lady Cougars did not have a complete team, they did not count in the team event portion of the meet.
Team scores are as follows:
Girls
Preston 15
Malad 50
Hillcrest 87
Marsh Valley 100
Boys
Preston 15
Malad 65
Firth 74
Hillcrest 93
American Falls 140
Following are the individual boys’ finishers and their times:
Boys:
1. Edison Leffler 16:17.03 Preston
2. Reynger Davidsavor 16:37.97 Preston
3. Garrett Hale 16:45.16 Preston
4. Luke Visser 17:26.84 Preston
5. Druw Jones 17:40.63 Preston
6. Ty Robertson 18:01.36 Preston
7. Strider Perry 18:21.09 Firth
8. Gage Cordner 18:37.91 Preston
9. Tristan Lyon 18:45.36 Preston
10. Caleb Pebley 19:06.77 Hillcrest
Girls:
1. McKinley Scott 20:39.90 Preston
2. Angelie Scott 20:47.71 Preston
3. Kynzie Nielson 21:13.20 Firth
4. Maren Leffler 21:18.48 Preston
5. Taylor Romney 21:28.49 Preston
6. Alyssa Crowther 21:32.93 Preston
7. Oakley Reid 21:36.85 Preston
8. Elly Jeppsen 21:37.20 Preson
9. Brynlee Bastian 21:46.92 Malad
10. Tenley Kirkbride 21:56.19 Preston
Most of the teams at the Terry Jones Invitational will be in action this week at the Cardinal Classic in Soda Springs on Saturday, Sept. 4.