FIRTH – For a 2A school, the Firth High School Cougars boys’ basketball team may have as tough a schedule as anyone in the state. It is littered with 3A schools from top to bottom before they even get to the always tough Nuclear Conference schedule in late January and February.
As head coach Scott Adams has said so many times, “you don’t get better if you don’t play above yourself and face the tough competition.”
If the start of the season is any indication, this year’s edition of the Cougars will be as battle-hardened as a platoon of Marines when the Nuclear Conference season begins.
On Thursday night, the young Cougars got another lesson on how to play basketball in southeast Idaho as they invited a big, strong and talented team to town in the form of the Teton Redskins.
The lesson learned was that you cannot leave a strong shooting team alone for even one second and expect to have a chance to win the game.
The Teton squad put on a three-point shooting clinic as they hit nine of 11 three-point attempts in the first half and were able to roll to a 41-17 halftime lead. By the end of the game, the Redskins held a 63-44 lead and went home with smiles on their faces with the win.
It wasn’t as if the Cougars weren’t able to be competitive in the game. When the teams returned from the intermission, the Cougars put on a run. They did it with defense and hustle and the other attributes that are consistent with Adams’ teams. They worked and worked together, getting a bucket here and another there and closed the gap to 47-33 by the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth period, they continued the assault against the Redskins, using Teton’s foul trouble to their advantage and eventually whittled the lead down to 10 points, before they stalled out. It all makes one wonder what the game could have been like had the Cougars been able to keep some of those three-pointers from hitting the bottom of the basket.
If the Redskins had only made 4-11 three-pointers in the first half, the score would have been 26-17 and the rally in the second have would have put the Cougars on top and it is a whole different game playing with a lead than from behind. Just that little bit of an advantage would have made all the difference in the outcome.
This isn’t to say that the Cougars didn’t play hard, they did. They were all over the floor and they hustled and they learned another lesson in how to play the game the right way.
The Cougars put out another balanced offensive attack on Thursday, with six players hitting the books with at least three points, led by Austin Jacobsen and Taedyn Jacobsen each tallying 11 points.
Next up for Firth will be a game on Wednesday against South Fremont with a tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
Teton 63 Firth 44
Teton (63) Shane Hawkins, 2; Hyrum Heuseveldt, 4; Reid Nelson, 3; Xander Vontz, 10; Dusty Hess, 12; Harrison Moulton, 1; Luke Thompson, 16; Carson Reiley, 13.
Firth (44) Jaxon Howell, 5; Angel Arriaga, 1; Canon Carpenter, 3; Austin Jacobsen, 11; Taedyn Jacobsen, 11; Jace Erickson, 6; Athan Blonquist, 7.