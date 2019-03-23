It is about this time of year that we begin to see how the NCAA basketball tournament is going to go. Whether the field is so wide open that it is anybody’s game or if there is a team or a couple of teams that have stamped themselves as the one(s) to beat.
That made me think that it is about time that we look back over the years and single out the ten best college basketball teams of all time. There have been a good number of teams that have excelled, especially at this time of ‘March Madness’, but really, who were the ten best teams of all time.
Here, you will find my choices, which as I have stated before, are simply my choices, they don’t have to be yours and I wouldn’t expect them to be, so if you have a different choice or two and can make an argument for them, drop me a line or a phone call and we can discuss it. Maybe you will convince me and maybe you won’t, but it will still be a good discussion.
1. UCLA – 1966-1967
I must admit that I have a soft spot in my heart for the great teams that coach John Wooden put on the floor during his great run of consecutive championships, but this team was really special. It featured a center named Lew Alcindor (later to be known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar). The college game changed because of of Alcindor. Before he stepped foot on the famed Pauley Pavilion, the game changed the rules to outlaw the dunk because they were afraid that the 7-foot 2-inch Alcindor would dominate the game too much.
All Alcindor would do is develop a mid-range jump shot and the now famed “sky hook” and average nearly 30 points per game scoring and almost 16 rebounds per game. Talk about domination, he pretty well did that, but this wasn’t a one-man show, it was a complete team. The guard tandem of Lucius Allen and Mike Warren averaged another 28 points per game between them. This team swept through the season undefeated and then put an exclamation point on the season by sweeping through the NCAA Tournament, winning all four of their games by 15 or more points, including a 49-point win over Wyoming.
2. UCLA – 1971-1972
I swear that I am not a UCLA homer, but this team was just as special as the Lew Alcindor-led team that, as a group of freshmen, once beat the UCLA varsity by 40 points in a scrimmage. That varsity team went on to win the NCAA tournament themselves. This team, and we could be talking about a two-year span here if we chose to, was led by a big red-headed center named Bill Walton. He wasn’t as great a scorer as Lew Alcindor, but he did average 21.1 points and 15 rebounds per game for the season and had a pair of running mates in guard Henry Bibby and forward Jamaal Wilkes. This team actually had a pair of undefeated 30-0 teams and won a pair of national championships for the legendary John Wooden. Imagine having multiple unbeaten teams as a coach and now we are in an era where a five-loss team is considered very special.
3. North Carolina – 1956-1957
Frank McGuire was the coach of this team and led them to a 32-0 record, including 14 ACC wins and a national championship. He had a shooting forward by the name of Lennie Rosenbluth who led the team with a 28 points per game average and was named the ACC player of the Year. The Tar Heels ended the campaign with a nail-biting 54-53 win over another blue blood of college basketball, Kansas, to secure their spot on this list of the 10 best teams in NCAA Championship play.
4. San Francisco – 1955-1956
If you know your NCAA basketball, you will know that this team was coached by Phil Woolpert and went 29-0 and defeated Iowa in the NCAA finals to win its second straight title. What you may not know is that the team was led by NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell, who averaged 20.6 points and 21.1 rebounds per game for the season. Yes, that is a 20-20, double-double for the entire year. Pretty amazing stuff. And if that wasn’t enough, Russell also qualified for the Olympics in both basketball and the high jump. He would later relinquish one of the two spots so that a fellow athlete would be able to experience the Olympic Games. Now that is a true sportsman.
5. UNLV – 1989-1990
This was a team that beat the Duke Blue Devils by 30 points in the finals. That is not a misprint, they beat Duke by 30 points. Legendary coach Jerry Tarkanian was at the helm of this team that won 35 of its 40 games and featured a big power forward in Larry Johnson who would average 20 points and 11 rebounds for the season. With a couple of speedsters in the lineup alongside Johnson in Greg Anthony and long, lean forward Stacey Augmon who was more known for his defense than his offense, the Rebels literally ran teams out of the gym with their fast break. This team could put 100 points on the scoreboard so fast, it would make your eyes blink wondering where the game went.
6. UCLA – 1963-1964
I know, here I am with another UCLA team, but this one was pretty special as it announced the arrival of John Wooden as the greatest college basketball coach of all time,or at least one of the greatest. His Bruins team went 30-0 for the season, beating Duke in the finals by 15 points. This was Wooden’s first national champion and they were led be a star that was one of the all-time great shooting guards in the history of the game in Gail Goodrich. Not only was Goodrich a star in college, he went on to star with the Los Angeles Lakers and is a member of the NBA Hall of Fame.
7. Kentucky – 1995-1996
Before Rick Pitino became a scandal-ridden coach and on the front page of every newspaper in the country, he was a well-respected coach that had some ridiculously good teams. One of those was in the mid-90’s when he was taking the Kentucky Wildcats to Final Four after Final Four. This team in particular was as dominant a team as there has ever been in college basketball. They averaged 91.4 points per game in an era where teams actually played some defense. They had a pair of stars in senior Tony Delk, as smooth a player as there has been in the college ranks, and a talented sophomore named Antoine Walker who dominated things around the basket. They had little trouble in winning their national championship, dispatching Syracuse in the finals to cut down the nets. Oh, by the way, they had a record of 34-2 on the way to their title.
8. Duke – 1990-1991
When you think back at the three-year period for Duke between the fall of 1989 and the spring of 1992, how good was this team? With Grant Hill, Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley, Thomas Hill, and Bill McCaffrey, all of whom averaged 11 plus points for their careers. Coach K may not have never had it this good. There were no one-and-dones on his rosters, and players who signed to play for Duke could be counted upon to play for four years. This team, despite losing to UNLV by 30 points the prior year, came back to beat Kansas in the finals by 13 points to secure a championshp. They weren’t done as they came back the following year to win again and stamp themselves as one of the great teams in college basketball.
9. Indiana – 1975-1976
The Hoosiers, under the guidance of Hall of Fame coach Bobby Knight, went unbeaten in the regular season, including an 18-0 mark in the Big Ten. They took on all comers and sent them all packing, concluding with a 32-0 record. They even won the title in style, dispatching Michigan by a final score of 86-68 behind a starting lineup that included Kent Benson, Scott May, and Quinn Buckner. This team was simply unstoppable and had everything you would want in a team. A big rugged center, a smooth and silky forward in Scott May and a point guard who sacrificed everything for the team in Buckner. Throw in a wizard as the head coach and you can see why they make this list. How could you ever keep them off?
10. North Carolina – 1981-1982
I know that I have only ranked them as number 10, but that just goes to show you how blessed we have been with college basketball in the past half century. We have seen the game grow and the tournament with it, from a fledgling 16-team tournament, growing in popularity in part to the way the game has evolved to the juggernaut that it is today with 68 teams fighting for a spot in the “Big Dance.” Part of that growth was due to this North Carolina team. It featured James Worthy, Sam Perkins, and a very special freshman in Michael Jordan. It was coached by a legend in Dean Smith, so maybe I saved one of the best for last. The starters were so good, that as a group, they averaged 51 percent from the floor. Imagine that, in an era now where if you shoot 42 percent you are a stud to have five guys all average over 50 percent. Phenomenal. And if you don’t remember, the final shot of the final game that year was pretty special all by itself.
There you have it, my choice for the 10 best NCAA championship winning teams. I know that there will be some who will want to argue with my selections and that is alright. If you want to discuss, please give me a call as I am always ready to defend myself and just maybe, you will be able to make your case and get one over on me.
Enjoy this year’s Big Dance and maybe there will be a team that comes out of it unscathed and we can have a whole new list come next year!