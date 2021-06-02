BLACKFOOT – When I first started attending rodeos back when I was pretty young, I remember that one of the things that attracted me to the sport was the rodeo clown.
These guys were real entertainers, quick with a joke, carrying on conversations with the competitors and the announcers and actually were a draw unto themselves as they sometimes had huge followings in the crowd. They were actually part of the show, and a very important one at that.
When we look back in history, rodeo clowns became part of the show almost by accident. That was when it became obvious just how important they really could be, when a rough stock rider got into trouble in the arena.
Rodeo clowns date to the beginnings of competitive rodeo in the early 1900s, when promoters hired cowboys to entertain the crowd between events or if the competition was delayed. These individuals began wearing over-sized, baggy clothing and eventually developed more outlandish gear. When bull riding competition began to use ill-tempered Brahman bulls in the 1920s, the need for a person to distract the bull from fallen riders fell to the rodeo clown. The use of a barrel for protection began during the 1930s when a rodeo clown named Jasbo Fulkerson began to use a wooden barrel with a solid bottom. In 1995, Earl W. Bascom was honored at age 89 as the oldest living rodeo clown in the world. Bullfighting was reported as Wick Peth’s profession in 1967, and Jimmy Anderson was reported to have begun his career in 1975.
In Australia, rodeo clowns were a part of rodeos and agricultural shows for many years. They were hired to entertain the spectators between events and to help manage the bullocks, steers or bulls in the arena. In the 1930s, with the introduction of aggressive Brahman bulls and Brahman crossbreds, the job became much more serious. In the late 20th century, acknowledging the great danger faced by the profession, the term bullfighter began to replace the name rodeo clown in formal use. The comedy aspect of clown work, as opposed to protection of rodeo athletes, began to disappear in some parts of the USA by the late 1970s.
At the 2001 Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals, bullfighter Rob Smets no longer wore his traditional, baggy rodeo clown outfit and began wearing a sport jersey and shorts that featured his sponsors’ logos. This was the blueprint for future PBR bullfighter outfits as in 2003, all bullfighters in the organization stopped wearing traditional rodeo clown make-up and outfits, and traded them for sport jerseys and shorts with corporate sponsor logos. This was also the case for barrelmen in the PBR, but they retained their make-up. In subsequent years, many bullfighters in other organizations would also adopt sport jerseys & shorts, but many also kept wearing clown make-up.
The bullfighter or rodeo clown in this day and age is more of an athlete than anything else. They are usually former professional athletes or college athletes who had to leave their sport for one reason or another.
They all have speed, some have been known to run sprints in track and field, which would bode well for them if they are chased by a bull and that often happens. They can leap to the top of an arena wall or fence in a single bound and they are pretty fearless, although many say that is just an intimidation factor used to fool the bull. They never lose respect for the bull and that is what probably keeps many of them healthy during rodeo season.
The job of rodeo clown or bullfighter has been called by many as the most important job at the rodeo because they can keep the bull riders from incurring serious injury if they are thrown and unable to move for any length of time while paramedics and medical personnel are on their way to assist the fallen rider. It can quickly turn into a serious situation depending on how badly the competitor is hurt and how long and quickly the bullfighter can clear the area and keep the bull away from the fallen rider.
When at the rodeo next time, take a moment to watch the work done by the bullfighter and what an instrumental piece of the puzzle they have become not only to the rodeo and the entertainment value that they have, but also to what they mean for the safety of the riders and other competitors because they are not only there for the bull riding, but other rough stock events and of course your laughter and cheers when they are entertaining you, the spectator.