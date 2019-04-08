The NCAA men's basketball tournament has finished up for another year and this year has proven just how much parity there really is in college basketball.
Sure, you say, Duke had the big three freshmen who are expected to go in the first five or six picks in the NBA draft, but it just goes to show that when you have a seasoned team, sometimes the experience and added maturity can overcome talent.
There is great talent out there in college basketball, but have you ever really though about how great the NCAA tournament is? Think about it, and all of the really great players that have graced the college courts and played in this great tournament.
I remember the days when there weren't so many teams in the tournament. I remember when North Carolina State got hot at just the right time. Jimmy Valvano got his team right at just the right time and they stormed through the ACC tournament and took down a huge favorite in the finals to win it all.
At that time, if you didn't win the ACC tournament, you didn't get to play in the Big Dance. This year, seven teams qualified out of that conference and one of them, Virginia, played for the national title. Back in the days of North Carolina State winning it all, Virginia would have been left at home.
Anyway, there were some great performances this year in the tournament, with the likes of Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and Grant Williams and the like performing so very well.
The big question would be who provided the 10 greatest performances in the history of the NCAA tournament? Players who got their teams into the "Great Eight" or farther and maybe even made history with their performances?
This edition of "It's My Dime" will look at some of the greatest players to play in the NCAA tournament.
1. Danny Manning, Kansas, 1988
I remember watching Manning and Kansas play in one of the early season Hawaii tournaments and how he made every player on that team better with his play. They stormed through the tournament and I made the bold prediction that they would win it all in March. Then they struggled with some injuries and poor play and had to win their way into the tournament with a late season rush in their conference tournament. Once in the "Big Dance" it was Manning who carried the load. In the finals, Manning scored 31 points, grabbed 18 rebounds, had a pair of blocks and five steals.
2. Lew Alcindor, UCLA, 1968
Alcindor would lead UCLA to three straight championships, but in 1968, he was exceptional. He only scored 53 points and grabbed 34 rebounds in the Final Four. He was dominant and despite a regular season upset at the hands of Houston and Elgin Baylor, his Bruins avenged that loss with a 101-69 win in the tournament. Remember that the Alcindor-led freshman team which was not allowed to play for the varsity, beat the varsity in a preseason scrimmage by a bunch of points. That UCLA varsity went on to win every game that year and the national title, but they couldn't beat the freshmen from their own school.
3. Bill Walton, UCLA, 1973
Walton had a very memorable game in the finals in 1973 and that game alone was enough to propel him into the top 10 list. He hit 21 of 22 shots in that final game, scoring 44 points. That type of game will probably never happen again. Nobody shoots that well for one, and for a second, with the three-point shot so prevalent in the game, nobody can hit for that kind of a percentage any more.
4. Bill Russell, San Francisco, 1956
Russell averaged 23 points and over 25 rebounds in the Final Four and played without fellow first team All American K. C. Jones who was missing in action due to sanctions from the NCAA. This was back in the day when the NCAA actually did something. Russell set some standards that will never be seen again. He was the leader of one of the first mini-dynasties in NCAA history. Imagine what would happen if a player like Russell was dropped into the game today, with his size and ability and not being able to leave early. He would be a four-year player that would dominate and go on to dominate in the NBA. He could do it all and went on to win more NBA titles than anyone else in NBA history.
5. Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati, 1960
Robertson wasn't just a great player in the pros, he did the same in college with triple-doubles being his thing way before they were ever named that. In 1960, he averaged 29 points and 10 rebounds in the tournament from his guard position, in fact, he averaged 29 points and 10 rebounds for three years that he played in the tournament and this was at a time when freshmen did not get to play varsity basketball. Another fact about Robertson, he led the nation in scoring all three years of his varsity play while in college and this was without a three point line to embellish his scoring average with.
6. Magic Johnson, Michigan State, 1979
All the hype in the 1979 tournament was about Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, but more about the magical five-game run he had through the tournament. Johnson did have a triple-double in the final game against Bird's Indiana State team, with 17 rebounds, 13 points and 10 assists, although the NCAA didn't officially count assists until a few years later. To this date, only Johnson and Robertson have recorded triple doubles in an NCAA Final Four. Of course we all know what he did when he left college and went on to the NBA.
7. Elvin Hayes, Houston, 1968
Hayes was just a BAD DUDE ON THE FLOOR. He was a monster back then and he would be a monster if he played now. He was simply amazing and he carried his team on his back throughout a tournament run where he put up 49 points and 27 rebounds against Chicago-Loyola, the only 45/25 game in tournament history. He scored 167 points and had 97 rebounds in his tournament run and was left off the all-tournament team, one of the biggest gaffes in history.
8. Bill Bradley, Princeton, 1965
Imagine if we had players from the Ivy League dropping 58 points in a game today? That is just what Bradley did in 1965, more than 50 years ago. That took place in a consolation game, a game that is no longer played and is one of the reasons that few people have lobbied in recent years to bring the game back. It would be one more time to see some of the greats play. That game was also the last college game of Bradley's career. Bradley went on to play in the NBA and eventually was elected to the Senate.
9. Larry Bird, Indiana State, 1979
Larry Legend was really something in college basketball. After leaving high school, he enrolled in Indiana University, but after a month of not being able to adjust to college life, he dropped out and returned home. The following year he enrolled in Indiana State University and by his senior year was the team leader, in fact, he led the Sycamores to the NCAA Finals as an undefeated team and faced Magic Johnson's Michigan State Spartans in that final. He averaged over 27 points and 13 rebounds and tossed in 5.2 assists during that run to the Finals, but his team was no match for the Spartans in the finals.
10. David Robinson, Navy, 1986
Can you imagine a player from one of the service academies making the NCAA tournament in this day and age? Well that is just what Robinson did and Navy's run into the Final Eight included an upset of a number 2 seed. All that Robinson did was average 27.5 points, nearly 12 rebounds and almost 6 blocks per game. He went on to a stint in the Navy following graduation and a great career in the NBA after that.
11. Just missing the top 10, David Thompson, North Carolina State, 1974; Akeem Olajuwan, Houston, 1983, and Jerry West, West Virginia, 1959. All three of these players could easily be placed into the top 10 without any argument from fans of the game. They all have the credentials to be placed in this list and all have had great professional careers as well, although that was not part of the criteria for making the list.