BLACKFOOT – When people look back at the spring of 2021 in Bingham County, it may well go down as one of the most successful when looking at district championships and state qualifiers in a very long time.
Already this spring, we have district champions in 4A softball as Blackfoot swept through the High Country Conference/District 6 Tournament. They were quickly followed by the Firth baseball team who swept through the Nuclear Conference/District 6 Tournament. Also qualifying for state tournaments were the Firth softball team and the Snake River baseball team, the latter earning their state tournament berth with a play-in game and the former finishing second in the tough tournament to a highly ranked West Jefferson team.
Those state berths were quickly followed by district tournament wins by the Shelley boys’ golf team and the Snake River boys’ golf Team, both of whom began play in the state tournament on Monday.
Now we are learning of the exploits of the track and field championships earned by the Blackfoot boys, who parlayed their depth and strength of the distance runners into their first district title in a number of years.
Snake River boys and girls both added district titles on Friday and overwhelmed the competition to capture another two titles.
Add to that the big win by the Aberdeen girls’ track team and their sprint power and the seconds posted by Firth in both boys’ and girls’ competition and it has been a very good spring this year with the potential to make some big noise in the state meets this week.
Here are the latest of the district champions, both the teams and the individuals that qualified for the state championships this week at Middleton High School for the 2A/3A athletes and at Eagle High School for the 4A/5A athletes.
4A Track and Field – Blackfoot Boys
The Blackfoot boys have shown their strength in the distance races all season long. With Eli Gregory and Matt Thomas leading the way, the boys have dominated the 800, 1600, 3200 and the distance medley all season and while they also added a school record in the 4x800 relay, a race that doesn’t play into the 4A state meet, they have had a banner season.
With Thomas and Gregory finishing first and second in the three distance races, they also found time to pick up a leg in a relay and brought both of them home first as well. The strength of the team will lie with these two runners at state, where both runners have chances at a top three or four finish in each of the events, depending on how things play out when the races are run. It would appear that both would also have a chance at earning medals in the relays they are running in, depending on how things pan out there as well.
After edging Skyline in the boys’ event 137-124, a closer look at the individual races shows that Blackfoot had a number of wins that could translate to big points at the state meet.
In the 100, Teegan Thomas finished third, beating several runners who had been ranked ahead of him, but he nabbed a spot at the state meet with his finish and with sprinters, you just never know. His strength to the team, however, will be in the relays, where Blackfoot has been very strong in the medley relay and ranks just outside the top five and could move up with a very slight improvement and/or one of the other teams not qualifying for the state meet. Stranger things have happened.
Blackfoot’s Dallan Morse took first in the 400 meters, which gives the Broncos some hope for major points in that event as Morse ranks third in the state with a very solid 50.87 time, and the second place runner is one of the field that he beat in the district meet. Morse improved substantially at districts, while the Shelley runner, Jace Thatcher, did not, so it remains to be seen what will happen in Eagle.
We have already talked about the great racing that Thomas and Gregory did in the district meet and both are major contenders at the state meet as well.
Jimmie Johnson just missed qualifying in the 110 meter hurdles, but did finish third in the 300 meters hurdles to qualify and you never know what will happen in the Treasure Valley.
Steve Sanders finished third in both the shot put and the discus and has a chance to earn points at state in both events.
Deagan Hale, just a sophomore, finished second in the high jump, but would appear to have his work cut out for him at state.
Eli Abercrombie led a 1-2-4 finish at district in the pole vault. His winning height of 11-06 is just outside the top five in the state’s rankings, so look for some continued improvement from the Broncos’ vaulting team.
Tyler Vance took off his baseball spikes, donned some track spikes and won district with a leap of 21-01 in the long jump. That distance puts him squarely in the hunt for a medal at state, this talented athlete can be counted upon to come up big when it counts in Eagle.
Carson Trejo also came up big in districts with a winning leap of 39-09 in the triple jump. He ranks just outside of the top five, but once again, when the athletes gather in Eagle, you just never know what is going to happen, so count him as a possibility.
It could be a very good meet in Eagle for Blackfoot, but they will need to generate some points that they are not planning on to bring home any hardware from the Treasure Valley.
3A Track and Field – Snake River Boys and Girls
The Snake River Panthers, both boys and girls and their coaches, targeted the District 5 meets all season long as their way to prepare for the state meets. In this case, it worked like a charm and both teams came up aces as they won both meets and qualified a host of athletes to the state meet.
Starting with the boys, they started their gold medal haul with the 200 meter dash when Rylan Anderson sped to a win. He wasn’t done by a long ways, as he would add the 400 meter dash and the 110 meters hurdles during a four gold medal day. He would anchor the medley relay win later in the day.
State-wise, Anderson has the top ranked times in the 200, 400 is second in the 110 meter hurdles and the Snake River medley team is also the top ranked team. Just for good measure, Anderson also has the fastest 800 meter time in the state. Looks like a great state meet coming up for a very talented and fast athlete from Snake River.
Adding to the Panthers’ haul was that Cade Morgan finished second and qualified to the state meet in the 400 meter dash. Bonus time for Snake River.
Noah Jones, Keegan McCraw and Lincoln High completed a 1-2-3 finish in the 800, just the start of a great afternoon for all three runners.
McCraw and High would come right back and finish 1-2 in the 1600 meter run and 1-2 in the 3200 meter run, giving the Panthers a lot of strength in the distance events when the state meet begins.
As mentioned earlier, Anderson won the 110 hurdles and Tanner Fillmore stepped up to claim second in the 300 meters and qualify for state.
The Panthers won two of the four relays, the 4x400 and the medley, and both relays figure to have a good chance at state as they hold the fastest times in the state heading to Middleton.
Ben Matthews stepped up in the shot put and won district with a nice toss of 35-11.50, making him a contender at state with a duplicate toss.
Tyler Adams finished second in the discus and qualified as well.
The pole vault was all Snake River with the top seven places at district. The top two, Enoch Young and Maison Clark, advance on to state but the others will wait for a possible wild card entry.
The Panthers missed out on the jumps, but will still have a strong contingent heading to Middleton.
As for the Lady Panthers, it was a good meet as well.
After missing out in the 100 and 200 meters, the Lady Panthers finished second and third in the 400 meters with freshman Rylie Edlefsen and sophomore Giselle Trejo running good times.
Morgan Sensenbach defended her her title in the 800 meters and led a 1-2-3 sweep for Snake River.
Reagan VanOrden led a 1-2-3 finish for the Lady Panthers as well as she also completed a double by coming right back to win the 3200. It was also a 1-2-3 sweep for Snake River with Hailey Raymong finishing second in both races and Kierra Jensen finishing third in both events.
The Lady Panthers missed out in both hurdle events, the team came back strong in the relays, with wins in the 4x400 the team ranks well enough to figure to be contenders at Middleton.
A 1-2 finish in the high jump by Reese Baldwin and Abby Gilbert, a freshman and a sophomore, was followed by a five-place sweep in the pole vault led by McCall Ranstrom and Alix Hawker. There are a few Lady Panthers who will be waiting for possible wild card entries.
Morgan Sensenbach completed the Lady Panther scoring with a win in the triple jump, an event that she had never competed in before this year. Overall, a great performance by the Lady Panthers this season.
2A Track and Field – Firth Boys and Girls
Everyone knows that the Firth girls and boys are quality programs in every sport that they field teams in.
They also know that they don’t always have the depth to win championships, but they always show up and they always seem to be in the hunt, especially in the bigger events, where the more teams there are balance the power and give the Cougars a chance to pick up enough points to pick up trophies when everything is said and done.
Looking at the Lady Cougars, they are going to score points in Middleton at the 2A state meet just because they have the best athletes in a lot of events and they have the runners grouped so that they can score the most possible.
Starting with the 400 meters, the Lady Cougars finished 1-2 with defending champion from 2019 Cassi Robbins speeding to the fastest time in the state at 59.76 and being followed by Kiley Mecham, an all-around athlete and giving the Lady Cougars a solid 1-2 punch. Both will likely medal at state, at least that is the hope right now, but more importantly, both will be in relays that are ranked the tops in the state and should give them a bunch more points.
Firth will score and probably win the 4x200 relay with Robbins, Mecham, Addison Trent and Nicole McKinnon added to the roster.
The same four will team up for the 4x400 relay, which the Firth girls have won two years running at state, in 2018 and 2019 and figure to be the ones with targets on their backs once again.
They also rank as the top team in the medley relay, so watch for a threepeat in the relay races this season.
McKinnon comes back in the discus as her only individual event, but any points earned here will have to be considered a bonus, but she is more than capable.
Tara Butler is capable of winning the high jump where the junior scored as a freshman. The district champion is highly ranked and figures to get points at the state meet.
Addison Trent will be one of the favorites in the long jump, where she won one of her four gold medals at the district meet. She is capable of hitting 20 feet, which would win the state meet.
It may be a small contingent of athletes, but they are strong and they are very capable and contenders for a trophy at the State meet.
The Cougar boys’ team may not have the glamour of the girls, but they also finished second in district and if they can step it up a bit, they could be contenders as well when everything is said and done at Middleton next Saturday afternoon.
Austin Smith is the fastest Cougar and while he will have to wait for a wild card entry in the 200 meters, he won the district 400 meter dash and looks to parlay that into a state title. Smith ranks in the top three in both events state-wide, so he is a threat in both events.
The Cougars will need a wild card entry in the relays, but that is where Smith could help them again if they should get in.
Jason Tucker won the district title in the shot put and with his 45-foot toss, figures to get the Cougars some much needed points when they get to State.
Elijah Hyde and Aaaron Daniels, a freshman and a sophomore, finished 1-2 at district and while Hyde is in, Daniels will need a wild card entry, but both could slip in and get points at state with a good jump.
Mitch Harrison and Austin Jacobsen finished 1-2 in the triple jump at district but once again, relying on the wild card isn’t always the best way to go. Both jumpers are capable of scoring points at the state meet and the Cougars will need every point that they can get once they get to Middleton. It could be a great meet for Firth, but it could also be one where they are left on the outside looking in when they hand out the trophies.
2A Track and Field – Aberdeen Girls
The Aberdeen Lady Tigers blew through the competition in District 5, mainly on the strength of their sprinters.
Signs of this dominance was presented two years ago, when Freshman Yasmin Ortiz qualified for all three sprints, the 100, 200 and 400 and made the finals in all three events at the state meet. She has help now and that should scare the daylights out of the competition.
Ortiz won the 100 and finished second in the 200, qualifying to state in both events. State-wide, she ranks second in the 100 and fourth in the 200, but is close enough to be considered one of the favorites in both events and will surely gather points for the Lady Tigers in both events.
The depth of the team will also allow her to concentrate on relay events this year, adding to the potential point totals for the Lady Tigers. The Lady Tigers have the fastest time in the state in the 4x100 relay and should be the favorites there. They also have a wild card possibility in the medley relay, so watch for points coming to the Lady Tigers there.
In the 100 meter hurdles, the Lady Tigers finished 1-2 with Liliana Ortiz and Hope Driscoll and both go to state. Ortiz is ranked second, but has a great chance at the gold medal.
The Lady Tigers finished 2-3-4 in the shot put, but only Larissa Carrillo qualified and she doubled up with a district win in the discus. Potential points at state are coming here as well as Ortiz is ranked in both events and could grab a gold medal.
Courtney Phillips grabbed a second in the high jump and is ranked fifth in the state, more potential points for the Lady Tigers.
Emerita Carrillo grabbed the district title in the long jump and she is another who is capable of points at state, although she is ranked just outside of the top five in this event.