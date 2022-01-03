BLACKFOOT – Here is the high school basketball schedule for Bingham County schools for the week of Monday, Jan. 3, through Saturday, Jan. 8.
There are some great games scheduled this week, many of which will have a bearing on the eventual regular season champions and the all important top seed for upcoming district tournament which will begin for the ladies in about four weeks.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Tuesday, January 4 Shelley @ Pocatello 7:30 pm
Tuesday, January 4 Blackfoot @ Thunder Ridge 7:30 pm
Tuesday, January 4 Snake River @ Teton 7:30 pm
Tuesday, January 4 Aberdeen @ Raft River 7:00 pm
Tuesday, January 4 Sho-Ban vs. Watersprings 7:00 pm
Wednesday, January 5 Aberdeen vs. American Falls 7:00 pm
Thursday, January 6 Shelley @ Hillcrest 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 6 Blackfoot @ Preston 7:30 pm
Friday, January 7 Firth @ West Side 7:30 pm
Friday, January 7 Snake River @ South Fremont 7:30 pm
Friday, January 7 Sho-Ban @ North Gem 7:00 pm
Monday, January 10 Shelley @ Minico 7:30 pm
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Tuesday, January 4 Sho-Ban vs. Watersprings ‘ 6:00 pm
Tuesday, January 4 Snake River @ Sugar-Salem 7:30 pm
Wednesday, January 5 Blackfoot vs. Bonneville 7:30 pm
Wednesday, January 5 Shelley vs. Sugar-Salem 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 6 Firth @ Ririe 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 6 Aberdeen vs. Malad 7:30 pm
Thursday, January 6 Snake River @ Teton 7:30 pm
Friday, January 7 Sho-Ban @ North Gem 7:00 pm
Friday, January 7 Blackfoot @ Rigby 7:30 pm
Friday, January 7 Shelley vs. Idaho Falls 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 8 Aberdeen vs West Side 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 8 Snake River vs. Kimberly 7:30 pm
Saturday, January 8 Firth vs North Fremont 7:30 pm