BLACKFOOT – This is a big week in Bingham County high school sports. Soccer, both boys and girls, will be wrapping up the regular season and the district tournaments will be starting as early as Saturday and continue through next week, determining which of our fine teams will be advancing on to the state championships.
Volleyball is also wrapping up most of its regular season activities with the district tournaments looming on the horizon for them as well.
Football is heading down the stretch and a good portion of our local teams will be looking to solidify their positions as those playoffs are looming just a few weeks away.
Cross country has only two meets left for most schools before they head into the district meet scenario and their qualifying for the state meet which is held in Boise this year at Eagle Island State Park.
Lots of action is here and now for nearly all of our local athletes this fall and that only means that basketball and wrestling are just around the corner for a lot of them.
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Boys’ Soccer
Blackfoot at Shelley 4 p.m.
Shelley’s senior night
Girls’ Soccer
Shelley at Blackfoot 7 p.m.
Blackfoot’s senior night
Volleyball
Firth at South Fremont 7 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Snake River 7 p.m.
Blackfoot at Bonneville 7 p.m.
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Girls’ Soccer
Firth at South Fremont 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Aberdeen vs. Bear Lake 7 p.m.
Thursday, October 8, 2020
Volleyball
Aberdeen at West Side 7 p.m.
Firth at West Jefferson 7 p.m.
Snake River vs American Falls 7 p.m.
Shelley vs. Skyline 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Bob Conley Meet in Pocatello Noon
Shelley, Snake River, Aberdeen, Firth
Friday, October 9, 2020
Football
Snake River vs. Marsh Valley 7 p.m. Homecoming
Blackfoot vs. Rigby 7 p.m.
Firth vs. Salmon 7 p.m.
Shelley at Pocatello 7 p.m.
Aberdeen vs. North Fremont 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Blackfoot at Burley Hope Run (noon)