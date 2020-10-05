BLACKFOOT – This is a big week in Bingham County high school sports. Soccer, both boys and girls, will be wrapping up the regular season and the district tournaments will be starting as early as Saturday and continue through next week, determining which of our fine teams will be advancing on to the state championships.

Volleyball is also wrapping up most of its regular season activities with the district tournaments looming on the horizon for them as well.

Football is heading down the stretch and a good portion of our local teams will be looking to solidify their positions as those playoffs are looming just a few weeks away.

Cross country has only two meets left for most schools before they head into the district meet scenario and their qualifying for the state meet which is held in Boise this year at Eagle Island State Park.

Lots of action is here and now for nearly all of our local athletes this fall and that only means that basketball and wrestling are just around the corner for a lot of them.

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Boys’ Soccer

Blackfoot at Shelley 4 p.m.

Shelley’s senior night

Girls’ Soccer

Shelley at Blackfoot 7 p.m.

Blackfoot’s senior night

Volleyball

Firth at South Fremont 7 p.m.

Marsh Valley at Snake River 7 p.m.

Blackfoot at Bonneville 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Girls’ Soccer

Firth at South Fremont 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Aberdeen vs. Bear Lake 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 8, 2020

Volleyball

Aberdeen at West Side 7 p.m.

Firth at West Jefferson 7 p.m.

Snake River vs American Falls 7 p.m.

Shelley vs. Skyline 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Bob Conley Meet in Pocatello Noon

Shelley, Snake River, Aberdeen, Firth

Friday, October 9, 2020

Football

Snake River vs. Marsh Valley 7 p.m. Homecoming

Blackfoot vs. Rigby 7 p.m.

Firth vs. Salmon 7 p.m.

Shelley at Pocatello 7 p.m.

Aberdeen vs. North Fremont 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Blackfoot at Burley Hope Run (noon)