BLACKFOOT – The middle of January brings with it a full agenda of athletic events as teams, especially girls’ basketball, head down the stretch with a full slate of conference match-ups.

Each game is vitally important as these teams work toward a top seeding in the upcoming district tournaments that will determine berths at the state tournaments, the first of which will be girls’ basketball in Boise Feb. 20-22.

Blackfoot and Shelley will continue with the High Country Conference slate of games, Firth is halfway through its conference schedule, Aberdeen gets started with theirs as well and Snake River will begin their conference schedule with their first game on Wednesday when they travel to American Falls.

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Girls Basketball

Blackfoot vs. Madison 7:30 p.m.

Shelley vs. Hillcrest 7:30 p.m.

Firth vs. Sugar-Salem 7:30 p.m.

Sho-Ban vs. Grace Luthern 6:30 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Snake River vs. Soda Springs 7:30 p.m.

Aberdeen vs. Marsh Valley 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Girls’ Basketball

Snake River @ American Falls 7:30 p.m.

Aberdeen @ Soda Springs 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Blackfoot vs. Bonneville 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Firth vs. Ririe 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 16, 2020

Girls’ Basketball

Blackfoot vs. Idaho Falls 7:30 p.m.

Shelley @ Thunder Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Firth vs. West Jefferson 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 17, 2020

Girls’ Basketball

Firth @ West Jefferson 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Blackfoot @ Thunder Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Shelley vs. Skyline 7:30 p.m.

Snake River vs. Kimberly 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Firth @ Wendell Tournament TBA

Snake River, Shelley, Blackfoot @ Tiger/Grizz TBA

Saturday, January 18, 2020

Girls’ Basketball

Snake River @ South Fremont 7:30 p.m.

Sho-Ban vs. Mackay 4:30 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Firth @ Salmon 4:30 p.m.

Aberdeen vs. Malad 7 p.m.

Sho-Ban vs. Mackay 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Firth @ Wendell Tournment TBA

Snake River, Shelley, Blackfoot @ Tiger Grizz TBA