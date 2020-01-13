BLACKFOOT – The middle of January brings with it a full agenda of athletic events as teams, especially girls’ basketball, head down the stretch with a full slate of conference match-ups.
Each game is vitally important as these teams work toward a top seeding in the upcoming district tournaments that will determine berths at the state tournaments, the first of which will be girls’ basketball in Boise Feb. 20-22.
Blackfoot and Shelley will continue with the High Country Conference slate of games, Firth is halfway through its conference schedule, Aberdeen gets started with theirs as well and Snake River will begin their conference schedule with their first game on Wednesday when they travel to American Falls.
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Girls Basketball
Blackfoot vs. Madison 7:30 p.m.
Shelley vs. Hillcrest 7:30 p.m.
Firth vs. Sugar-Salem 7:30 p.m.
Sho-Ban vs. Grace Luthern 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Snake River vs. Soda Springs 7:30 p.m.
Aberdeen vs. Marsh Valley 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Girls’ Basketball
Snake River @ American Falls 7:30 p.m.
Aberdeen @ Soda Springs 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Blackfoot vs. Bonneville 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Firth vs. Ririe 6 p.m.
Thursday, January 16, 2020
Girls’ Basketball
Blackfoot vs. Idaho Falls 7:30 p.m.
Shelley @ Thunder Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Firth vs. West Jefferson 7:30 p.m.
Friday, January 17, 2020
Girls’ Basketball
Firth @ West Jefferson 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Blackfoot @ Thunder Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Shelley vs. Skyline 7:30 p.m.
Snake River vs. Kimberly 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Firth @ Wendell Tournament TBA
Snake River, Shelley, Blackfoot @ Tiger/Grizz TBA
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Girls’ Basketball
Snake River @ South Fremont 7:30 p.m.
Sho-Ban vs. Mackay 4:30 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Firth @ Salmon 4:30 p.m.
Aberdeen vs. Malad 7 p.m.
Sho-Ban vs. Mackay 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Firth @ Wendell Tournment TBA
Snake River, Shelley, Blackfoot @ Tiger Grizz TBA