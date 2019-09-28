By FRED DAVIS
BLACKFOOT – As we turn the calendar to October, sporting action in Bingham County will be heating up.
We are rapidly approaching the time when everyone’s attention will be turned toward the district tournaments for both volleyball and soccer and it is only a couple of weeks before the cross country teams will be in their district meet from which all state qualifiers are chosen.
This week will be very important as the soccer and volleyball seedings could be based upon what happens on the court and the pitch this week.
Monday, September 30
Boys Soccer
Blackfoot @ Bonneville 4 pm
Shelley vs. Idaho Falls 4:30 pm
Girls Soccer
Blackfoot vs. Bonneville 7 pm, Bronco Stadium, Senior Night
Shelley @ Idaho Falls 7 pm, Idaho Falls Soccer Complex
Tuesday, October 1
Boys Soccer
Aberdeen @ American Falls 6 pm
South Fremont @ Firth 5:30 pm
Girls Soccer
Malad @ Snake River 4 pm
Aberdeen @ American Falls 6 pm
Volleyball
Blackfoot @ Hillcrest 7 pm
Wednesday, October 2
Boys Soccer
Shelley vs. Skyline 4:30 pm
Girls Soccer
Hillcrest @ Blackfoot 4 pm
Shelley @ Skyline 7 pm
Thursday, October 3
Football
Blackfoot @ Skyline 7 pm @ Ravsten Stadium
Boys Soccer
Blackfoot @ Hillcrest 4 pm
Marsh Valley @ Snake River 6 pm
Aberdeen @ Sugar-Salem 6 pm
Girls Soccer
Marsh Valley @ Snake River 4 pm
Aberdeen @ Sugar-Salem 6 pm
Volleyball
Shelley @ Blackfoot 7 pm
Firth @ West Jefferson 7 pm
Soda Springs @ Aberdeen 7 pm
Cross Country
Bob Conley Meet noon @ Portneuf Wellness Center
Friday, October 4
Football
Snake River @ Teton 7 pm
Firth @ Salmon 7 pm
Sho-Ban vs. North Gem 7 pm
Saturday, October 5
Boys Soccer
Snake River vs. Firth 11 am