By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT – As we turn the calendar to October, sporting action in Bingham County will be heating up.

We are rapidly approaching the time when everyone’s attention will be turned toward the district tournaments for both volleyball and soccer and it is only a couple of weeks before the cross country teams will be in their district meet from which all state qualifiers are chosen.

This week will be very important as the soccer and volleyball seedings could be based upon what happens on the court and the pitch this week.

Monday, September 30

Boys Soccer

Blackfoot @ Bonneville 4 pm

Shelley vs. Idaho Falls 4:30 pm

Girls Soccer

Blackfoot vs. Bonneville 7 pm, Bronco Stadium, Senior Night

Shelley @ Idaho Falls 7 pm, Idaho Falls Soccer Complex

Tuesday, October 1

Boys Soccer

Aberdeen @ American Falls 6 pm

South Fremont @ Firth 5:30 pm

Girls Soccer

Malad @ Snake River 4 pm

Aberdeen @ American Falls 6 pm

Volleyball

Blackfoot @ Hillcrest 7 pm

Wednesday, October 2

Boys Soccer

Shelley vs. Skyline 4:30 pm

Girls Soccer

Hillcrest @ Blackfoot 4 pm

Shelley @ Skyline 7 pm

Thursday, October 3

Football

Blackfoot @ Skyline 7 pm @ Ravsten Stadium

Boys Soccer

Blackfoot @ Hillcrest 4 pm

Marsh Valley @ Snake River 6 pm

Aberdeen @ Sugar-Salem 6 pm

Girls Soccer

Marsh Valley @ Snake River 4 pm

Aberdeen @ Sugar-Salem 6 pm

Volleyball

Shelley @ Blackfoot 7 pm

Firth @ West Jefferson 7 pm

Soda Springs @ Aberdeen 7 pm

Cross Country

Bob Conley Meet noon @ Portneuf Wellness Center

Friday, October 4

Football

Snake River @ Teton 7 pm

Firth @ Salmon 7 pm

Sho-Ban vs. North Gem 7 pm

Saturday, October 5

Boys Soccer

Snake River vs. Firth 11 am