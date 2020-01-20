BLACKFOOT – As we head into the final two weeks of the girls’ basketball regular season, each and every game becomes more important as the seeding for the upcoming district tournaments are on the line.
The boys are heading into the key part of their conference regular season and again, each win moves the team closer to a top seed for their tournaments as well.
A friendly reminder, the girls’ state tournaments are only five weeks away and plans need to be made to get these teams on their way.
Here is the Bingham County high school sports schedule for this week:
Tuesday, January 21
Girls’ Basketball
Sho-Ban @ Watersprings 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Blackfoot @ Rigby 7:30 p.m.
Shelley vs. Idaho Falls 7:30 p.m.
Firth @ Ririe 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 22
Girls’ Basketball
Blackfoot vs. Skyline 7:30 p.m.
Shelley @ Idaho Falls 7:30 p.m.
Snake River @ Teton 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Snake River vs. South Fremont 7:30 p.m.
Aberdeen vs. West Side 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Firth @ Challis 6 p.m.
Thursday, January 23
Girls’ Basketball
Snake River vs. Marsh Valley 7:30 p.m.
Firth vs. Salmon (Senior Night) 7:30 p.m.
Aberdeen @ Malad 7 p.m.
Sho-Ban vs. Clark County 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Blackfoot vs. Madison 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Blackfoot @ Bonneville 7 p.m.
Friday, January 24
Girls’ Basketball
Blackfoot vs. Hillcrest (Senior Night) 7:30 p.m.
Shelley @ Bonneville 7:30 p.m.
Sho-Ban vs Hagerman (Senior Night) 6 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Snake River @ Teton 7:30 p.m.
Firth vs. North Fremont 7:30 p.m.
Aberdeen @ Bear Lake 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Firth @ Aberdeen Tournament TBA
Saturday, January 25
Girls’ Basketball
Snake River vs. American Falls 7:30 p.m.
Firth @ Ririe 7 p.m.
Aberdeen @ West Side 7 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Blackfoot vs. Thunder Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Shelley vs. Hillcrest 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Firth @ Aberdeen Tournament TBA