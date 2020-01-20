BLACKFOOT – As we head into the final two weeks of the girls’ basketball regular season, each and every game becomes more important as the seeding for the upcoming district tournaments are on the line.

The boys are heading into the key part of their conference regular season and again, each win moves the team closer to a top seed for their tournaments as well.

A friendly reminder, the girls’ state tournaments are only five weeks away and plans need to be made to get these teams on their way.

Here is the Bingham County high school sports schedule for this week:

Tuesday, January 21

Girls’ Basketball

Sho-Ban @ Watersprings 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Blackfoot @ Rigby 7:30 p.m.

Shelley vs. Idaho Falls 7:30 p.m.

Firth @ Ririe 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 22

Girls’ Basketball

Blackfoot vs. Skyline 7:30 p.m.

Shelley @ Idaho Falls 7:30 p.m.

Snake River @ Teton 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Snake River vs. South Fremont 7:30 p.m.

Aberdeen vs. West Side 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Firth @ Challis 6 p.m.

Thursday, January 23

Girls’ Basketball

Snake River vs. Marsh Valley 7:30 p.m.

Firth vs. Salmon (Senior Night) 7:30 p.m.

Aberdeen @ Malad 7 p.m.

Sho-Ban vs. Clark County 6:30 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Blackfoot vs. Madison 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Blackfoot @ Bonneville 7 p.m.

Friday, January 24

Girls’ Basketball

Blackfoot vs. Hillcrest (Senior Night) 7:30 p.m.

Shelley @ Bonneville 7:30 p.m.

Sho-Ban vs Hagerman (Senior Night) 6 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Snake River @ Teton 7:30 p.m.

Firth vs. North Fremont 7:30 p.m.

Aberdeen @ Bear Lake 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Firth @ Aberdeen Tournament TBA

Saturday, January 25

Girls’ Basketball

Snake River vs. American Falls 7:30 p.m.

Firth @ Ririe 7 p.m.

Aberdeen @ West Side 7 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Blackfoot vs. Thunder Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Shelley vs. Hillcrest 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Firth @ Aberdeen Tournament TBA