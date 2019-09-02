BLACKFOOT – It is shaping up to be a busy week in Bingham County with all of the high school fall sports underway and the Eastern Idaho State Fair in full swing as well.
The fair will be presenting rodeo action tonight, Indian relay racing Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the national champions being crowned on Saturday afternoon. There will be live pari-mutuel racing on Friday and Saturday and of course the big demolition derby taking place on Saturday night as the fair winds down for another year.
For the high schools, Blackfoot will open the home season with a game against Star Valley on Friday night following their big win on Saturday against Lakeland. Friday’s game will start at 7 p.m. Shelley, Firth, and Snake River will also be at home this week, all of them on Friday night so everybody should get their fill of Friday Night Lights this week. Of course, there is soccer, cross country and volleyball going on all week long.
Here is this week’s schedule, times and places and sports for Bingham County.
Tuesday, September 3
Boys Soccer Madison @ Blackfoot 4:30 p.m.
Snake River @ Teton 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen @ Marsh Valley 6 p.m.
Marsh Valley @ Firth 6 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer Snake River @ Teton 4:30 p.m.
Aberdeen @ Marsh Valley 4:30 p.m.
Blackfoot @ Madison 7 p.m.
Volleyball Rigby @ Blackfoot 7 p.m.
Shelley vs Idaho Falls 7 p.m.
South @ Firth 7 p.m.
Gem State Classic Rodeo @ EISF 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 5
Indian Relays – EISF noon
Boys Soccer Blackfoot vs. Bonneville 4:30 p.m.
Shelley @ Idaho Falls 7 p.m.
Snake River vs Aberdeen 6 p.m.
Aberdeen @ Snake River 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer Aberdeen @ Snake River 4:30 p.m.
Blackfoot @ Bonneville 4:30 p.m.
Shelley vs. Idaho Falls 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball Madison @ Blackfoot 7 p.m.
Firth @ Sugar-Salem 7 p.m.
Aberdeen @ Raft River 7 p.m.
Friday, September 6
Horse Racing and Indian Relays @ EISF noon
Football Star Valley @ Blackfoot 7 p.m.
Sugar-Salem @ Shelley 7 p.m.
West Side @ Snake River 7 p.m.
Soda Springs @ Firth 7 p.m.
Aberdeen @ Declo 7 p.m.
Sho-Ban @ Rockland 4 p.m.
Volleyball Shelley @ Peg Peterson TBA
Saturday, September 7
Horse Racing and Indian Relays @ EISF Noon
Boys Soccer Buhl @ Snake River @ American Falls 11 a.m.
Aberdeen @ Firth 11 a.m.
Girls Soccer Aberdeen @ Firth 1 p.m.
Cross Country Cardinal Classic (Soda Springs) TBA
Volleyball Firth at Skyline Tourney TBA
Shelley @ Peg Peterson TBA