BLACKFOOT – This week will be the last week of competition for most of the area boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball, and wrestling for the calendar year, when most teams will take a few days off for the Christmas holidays.
As a result, there is a week full of action and games that you will not want to miss, beginning with a full slate of games today. Action will continue through Saturday before most teams take a few days off for Christmas.
Some teams will be right back at it on Dec. 27 and 28 and there are a few holiday tournaments as well that we will be covering for everyone, so stay tuned for action from around the area.
TODAY
Girls’ Basketball
Blackfoot @ Hillcrest AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Shelley @ Sugar-Salem AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Aberdeen vs. American Falls HOME 7 p.m.
Sho-Ban @ Grace Luthern AWAY 5 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Shelley vs. Preston HOME 7:30 p.m.
Snake River vs. Sugar-Salem HOME 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 18
Girls’ Basketball
Snake River vs. Sugar-Salem HOME 7:30 p.m.
Firth vs. West Jefferson HOME 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Blackfoot vs. Skyline HOME 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 19
Girls’ Basketball
Firth vs. Aberdeen HOME 7:30 p.m.
Shelley @ Skyline AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Sho-Ban @ Mackay AWAY 6 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Aberdeen vs. Western Idaho Tournament TBA
Firth vs. South Fremont HOME 7:30 p.m.
Snake River @ Kimberly AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 20
Girls’ Basketball
Firth @ Salmon AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Aberdeen vs. Malad HOME 7 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Aberdeen vs Western Idaho Tournament TBA
Shelley @ Thunder Ridge AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Blackfoot @ Madison AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 21
Girls’ Basketball
Snake River vs. Teton HOME 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Aberdeen vs Western Idaho Tournament TBA
Blackfoot vs. Star Valley HOME 7:30 p.m.