BLACKFOOT – This week will be the last week of competition for most of the area boys’ basketball, girls’ basketball, and wrestling for the calendar year, when most teams will take a few days off for the Christmas holidays.

As a result, there is a week full of action and games that you will not want to miss, beginning with a full slate of games today. Action will continue through Saturday before most teams take a few days off for Christmas.

Some teams will be right back at it on Dec. 27 and 28 and there are a few holiday tournaments as well that we will be covering for everyone, so stay tuned for action from around the area.

TODAY

Girls’ Basketball

Blackfoot @ Hillcrest AWAY 7:30 p.m.

Shelley @ Sugar-Salem AWAY 7:30 p.m.

Aberdeen vs. American Falls HOME 7 p.m.

Sho-Ban @ Grace Luthern AWAY 5 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Shelley vs. Preston HOME 7:30 p.m.

Snake River vs. Sugar-Salem HOME 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 18

Girls’ Basketball

Snake River vs. Sugar-Salem HOME 7:30 p.m.

Firth vs. West Jefferson HOME 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Blackfoot vs. Skyline HOME 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 19

Girls’ Basketball

Firth vs. Aberdeen HOME 7:30 p.m.

Shelley @ Skyline AWAY 7:30 p.m.

Sho-Ban @ Mackay AWAY 6 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Aberdeen vs. Western Idaho Tournament TBA

Firth vs. South Fremont HOME 7:30 p.m.

Snake River @ Kimberly AWAY 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 20

Girls’ Basketball

Firth @ Salmon AWAY 7:30 p.m.

Aberdeen vs. Malad HOME 7 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Aberdeen vs Western Idaho Tournament TBA

Shelley @ Thunder Ridge AWAY 7:30 p.m.

Blackfoot @ Madison AWAY 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 21

Girls’ Basketball

Snake River vs. Teton HOME 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Aberdeen vs Western Idaho Tournament TBA

Blackfoot vs. Star Valley HOME 7:30 p.m.