BLACKFOOT – It will be a busy week for Bingham County athletic teams as everyone is back in action following the two-week holiday break.
Action will be hot and heavy right from the start, beginning tonight when the big match-up of the week will take place in Blackfoot when Bonneville comes calling to the Lady Broncos with the top spot in the High Country Conference on the line with two of the top teams battling.
A cross-county battle will follow on Thursday, when Blackfoot’s boys will travel to Shelley for the always compelling match-up there. It won’t matter that Shelley may be struggling, it will still be a sellout crowd on display as Blackfoot tries to maintain its lead in the High Country Conference with an important road battle.
The Firth girls will entertain their top rival in Ririe on Thursday in another great Nuclear Conference battle that will likely go a long way to determining the top team in the conference.
Following is the complete schedule for action in the area:
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Girls’ Basketball
Blackfoot vs. Bonneville 7:30 p.m. Blackfoot
Firth @ Aberdeen 7 p.m. Aberdeen
Sho-Ban vs. Watersprings 5:30 p.m. Fort Hall
Boys’ Basketball
Snake River vs. Teton 7:30 p.m. Snake River
Firth @ Sugar-Salem 7:30 p.m. Sugar-Salem
Aberdeen @ Marsh Valley 7:30 p.m. Marsh Valley
Sho-Ban vs. Watersprings 7:30 p.m. Fort Hall
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
Girls’ Basketball
Blackfoot @ Thunder Ridge 7:30 p.m. Thunder Ridge
Shelley @ Rigby 7:30 p.m. Rigby
Snake River @ Sugar-Salem 7:30 p.m. Sugar-Salem
Aberdeen vs. West Side 7 p.m. Aberdeen
Thursday, January 9, 2020
Girls’ Basketball
Firth vs. Ririe 7:30 p.m. Firth
Boys’ Basketball
Blackfoot @ Shelley 7:30 p.m. Shelley
Snake River @ Malad 7 p.m. Malad
Firth @ West Side 7 p.m. West Side
Friday, January 10, 2020
Girls’ Basketball
Blackfoot @ Rigby 7:30 p.m. Rigby
Shelley vs. Sugar-Salem 7:30 p.m. Shelley
Snake River @ Kimberly 7:30 p.m. Kimberly
Aberdeen @ Bear Lake 4 p.m. Bear Lake
Saturday, January 11, 2020
Girls’ Basketball
Firth vs. North Fremont 7:30 p.m. Firth
Sho-Ban @ Rockland 7 p.m. Rockland
Boys’ Basketball
Snake River @ South Fremont 7:30 p.m. South Fremont
Aberdeen vs. North Fremont 7 p.m. Aberdeen
Sho-Ban @ Rockland 4 p.m. Rockland