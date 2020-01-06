BLACKFOOT – It will be a busy week for Bingham County athletic teams as everyone is back in action following the two-week holiday break.

Action will be hot and heavy right from the start, beginning tonight when the big match-up of the week will take place in Blackfoot when Bonneville comes calling to the Lady Broncos with the top spot in the High Country Conference on the line with two of the top teams battling.

A cross-county battle will follow on Thursday, when Blackfoot’s boys will travel to Shelley for the always compelling match-up there. It won’t matter that Shelley may be struggling, it will still be a sellout crowd on display as Blackfoot tries to maintain its lead in the High Country Conference with an important road battle.

The Firth girls will entertain their top rival in Ririe on Thursday in another great Nuclear Conference battle that will likely go a long way to determining the top team in the conference.

Following is the complete schedule for action in the area:

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Girls’ Basketball

Blackfoot vs. Bonneville 7:30 p.m. Blackfoot

Firth @ Aberdeen 7 p.m. Aberdeen

Sho-Ban vs. Watersprings 5:30 p.m. Fort Hall

Boys’ Basketball

Snake River vs. Teton 7:30 p.m. Snake River

Firth @ Sugar-Salem 7:30 p.m. Sugar-Salem

Aberdeen @ Marsh Valley 7:30 p.m. Marsh Valley

Sho-Ban vs. Watersprings 7:30 p.m. Fort Hall

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Girls’ Basketball

Blackfoot @ Thunder Ridge 7:30 p.m. Thunder Ridge

Shelley @ Rigby 7:30 p.m. Rigby

Snake River @ Sugar-Salem 7:30 p.m. Sugar-Salem

Aberdeen vs. West Side 7 p.m. Aberdeen

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Girls’ Basketball

Firth vs. Ririe 7:30 p.m. Firth

Boys’ Basketball

Blackfoot @ Shelley 7:30 p.m. Shelley

Snake River @ Malad 7 p.m. Malad

Firth @ West Side 7 p.m. West Side

Friday, January 10, 2020

Girls’ Basketball

Blackfoot @ Rigby 7:30 p.m. Rigby

Shelley vs. Sugar-Salem 7:30 p.m. Shelley

Snake River @ Kimberly 7:30 p.m. Kimberly

Aberdeen @ Bear Lake 4 p.m. Bear Lake

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Girls’ Basketball

Firth vs. North Fremont 7:30 p.m. Firth

Sho-Ban @ Rockland 7 p.m. Rockland

Boys’ Basketball

Snake River @ South Fremont 7:30 p.m. South Fremont

Aberdeen vs. North Fremont 7 p.m. Aberdeen

Sho-Ban @ Rockland 4 p.m. Rockland