Wednesday, September 25

Boys Soccer Shelley @ Hillcrest 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer Hillcrest @ Shelley 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball Aberdeen @ West Side 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 26

Boys Soccer Blackfoot vs. Idaho Falls 4:30 p.m.

Snake River @ American Falls 6 p.m.

Aberdeen @ South Fremont 5:30 p.m.

Sugar-Salem @ Firth 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer Snake River @ American Falls 4 p.m.

Aberdeen @ South Fremont 4 p.m.

Blackfoot @ Idaho Falls 7 p.m.

Volleyball Idaho Falls @ Blackfoot 7 p.m.

Shelley @ Skyline 7 p.m.

Aberdeen @ Malad 7 p.m.

Cross Country Pirate Invite – West Side (Sho-Ban) TBA

Friday, September 27

Football Blackfoot @ Hillcrest 7 p.m. (Thunder Stadium)

Shelley vs. Pocatello 7 p.m. Shelley High School

Snake River @ South Fremont 7 p.m. St. Anthony

Firth vs. Ririe 7 p.m. Firth High School

Aberdeen vs. West Side 7 p.m. Aberdeen High School

Cross Country Rob Campbell Invitational 2 p.m. Journey’s End Golf Course (Shelley, Blackfoot, Snake River, Firth)

Saturday, September 28

Boys Soccer Snake River vs. South Fremont 8 p.m.

Girls Soccer Snake River vs. South Fremont 6 p.m.