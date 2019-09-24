Wednesday, September 25
Boys Soccer Shelley @ Hillcrest 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer Hillcrest @ Shelley 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball Aberdeen @ West Side 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 26
Boys Soccer Blackfoot vs. Idaho Falls 4:30 p.m.
Snake River @ American Falls 6 p.m.
Aberdeen @ South Fremont 5:30 p.m.
Sugar-Salem @ Firth 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer Snake River @ American Falls 4 p.m.
Aberdeen @ South Fremont 4 p.m.
Blackfoot @ Idaho Falls 7 p.m.
Volleyball Idaho Falls @ Blackfoot 7 p.m.
Shelley @ Skyline 7 p.m.
Aberdeen @ Malad 7 p.m.
Cross Country Pirate Invite – West Side (Sho-Ban) TBA
Friday, September 27
Football Blackfoot @ Hillcrest 7 p.m. (Thunder Stadium)
Shelley vs. Pocatello 7 p.m. Shelley High School
Snake River @ South Fremont 7 p.m. St. Anthony
Firth vs. Ririe 7 p.m. Firth High School
Aberdeen vs. West Side 7 p.m. Aberdeen High School
Cross Country Rob Campbell Invitational 2 p.m. Journey’s End Golf Course (Shelley, Blackfoot, Snake River, Firth)
Saturday, September 28
Boys Soccer Snake River vs. South Fremont 8 p.m.
Girls Soccer Snake River vs. South Fremont 6 p.m.