BLACKFOOT – It is a big week for sports in Bingham County as many teams are entering into league play or headed to tournaments for some holiday action.
Following is a list of games, dates and times for Bingham County athletic teams beginning action on Wednesday.
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Girls Basketball
Shelley vs. Hillcrest 7:30 p.m.
Blackfoot @ Idaho Falls 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Snake River @ Soda Springs 7:30 p.m.
Firth @ Malad 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Shelley, Preston, Century @ Blackfoot
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Girls Basketball
Snake River @ Preston Tournament
Aberdeen vs. Grace 7 p.m.
Firth @ Malad 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Blackfoot vs. Preston 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 11, 2020
Girls Basketball
Snake River @ Preston Tournament
Shelley vs. South Fremont 7:30 p.m.
Blackfoot vs. Skyline 7:30 p.m.
Sho-Ban @ Mackay
Boys Basketball
Snake River vs. Shelley 7:30 p.m.
Aberdeen vs. Firth 7:30 p.m.
Sho-Ban @ Mackay
Saturday, December 12, 2020
Girls Basketball
Snake River @ Preston Tournament
Firth @ Bear Lake 7:00 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Snake River vs. Buhl 4 p.m.
Shelley vs. Madison 7:30 p.m.
Blackfoot vs. Idaho Falls 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Bonneville Duals 9:00 a.m. Bonneville High School