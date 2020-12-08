BLACKFOOT – It is a big week for sports in Bingham County as many teams are entering into league play or headed to tournaments for some holiday action.

Following is a list of games, dates and times for Bingham County athletic teams beginning action on Wednesday.

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Girls Basketball

Shelley vs. Hillcrest 7:30 p.m.

Blackfoot @ Idaho Falls 7:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Snake River @ Soda Springs 7:30 p.m.

Firth @ Malad 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Shelley, Preston, Century @ Blackfoot

Thursday, December 10, 2020

Girls Basketball

Snake River @ Preston Tournament

Aberdeen vs. Grace 7 p.m.

Firth @ Malad 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Blackfoot vs. Preston 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 11, 2020

Girls Basketball

Snake River @ Preston Tournament

Shelley vs. South Fremont 7:30 p.m.

Blackfoot vs. Skyline 7:30 p.m.

Sho-Ban @ Mackay

Boys Basketball

Snake River vs. Shelley 7:30 p.m.

Aberdeen vs. Firth 7:30 p.m.

Sho-Ban @ Mackay

Saturday, December 12, 2020

Girls Basketball

Snake River @ Preston Tournament

Firth @ Bear Lake 7:00 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Snake River vs. Buhl 4 p.m.

Shelley vs. Madison 7:30 p.m.

Blackfoot vs. Idaho Falls 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Bonneville Duals 9:00 a.m. Bonneville High School