BLACKFOOT – This week may be starting on Tuesday night, but there is a lot of action that will take place from tonight on and the schedule is very crowded as teams try to get as many games in as they can before the holiday break that will begin next week on Dec. 21.

Some of the key games ahead will include Snake River girls against Soda Springs, Firth boys against Teton, Blackfoot girls on the road against Skyline and Blackfoot hosting Star Valley.

Wednesday, December 11

Girls’ Basketball

Snake River vs. Soda Springs 7:30 p.m.

Blackfoot @ Burley 7:30 p.m.

Shelley @ Hillcrest 7:30 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Snake River @ Soda Springs 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 12

Girls Basketball

Sho-Ban vs. Grace 7 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Aberdeen @ North Fremont 7 p.m.

Shelley vs. Thunder Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Firth vs. Teton 7:30 p.m.

Blackfoot @ Hillcrest 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 13

Girls’ Basketball

Snake River @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Blackfoot @ Skyline 7:30 p.m.

Firth @ Teton 7:30 p.m.

Shelley vs. Idaho Falls 7:30 p.m.

Aberdeen @ Thunder Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Sho-Ban @ North Gem 6 p.m.

Saturday, December 14

Girls’ Basketball

Snake River @ Filer 4 p.m.

Boys’ Basketball

Aberdeen vs. Firth 7 p.m.

Blackfoot vs. Star Valley 7:30 p.m.

Snake River vs. Buhl 7:30 p.m.