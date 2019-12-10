BLACKFOOT – This week may be starting on Tuesday night, but there is a lot of action that will take place from tonight on and the schedule is very crowded as teams try to get as many games in as they can before the holiday break that will begin next week on Dec. 21.
Some of the key games ahead will include Snake River girls against Soda Springs, Firth boys against Teton, Blackfoot girls on the road against Skyline and Blackfoot hosting Star Valley.
Wednesday, December 11
Girls’ Basketball
Snake River vs. Soda Springs 7:30 p.m.
Blackfoot @ Burley 7:30 p.m.
Shelley @ Hillcrest 7:30 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Snake River @ Soda Springs 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 12
Girls Basketball
Sho-Ban vs. Grace 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Aberdeen @ North Fremont 7 p.m.
Shelley vs. Thunder Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Firth vs. Teton 7:30 p.m.
Blackfoot @ Hillcrest 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 13
Girls’ Basketball
Snake River @ Buhl 7:30 p.m.
Blackfoot @ Skyline 7:30 p.m.
Firth @ Teton 7:30 p.m.
Shelley vs. Idaho Falls 7:30 p.m.
Aberdeen @ Thunder Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Sho-Ban @ North Gem 6 p.m.
Saturday, December 14
Girls’ Basketball
Snake River @ Filer 4 p.m.
Boys’ Basketball
Aberdeen vs. Firth 7 p.m.
Blackfoot vs. Star Valley 7:30 p.m.
Snake River vs. Buhl 7:30 p.m.