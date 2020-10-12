BLACKFOOT – The fall seasons are winding down. One of the best indications is the recent drop in daytime high temperatures, the sun setting earlier in the day and the surfacing of jackets and winter coats on people walking around outdoors in Bingham County.

The other is the surfacing of district tournaments in soccer and soon to be tournaments in volleyball that will be around by the end of the week this week.

As best we can, here are the athletic events scheduled in and around Bingham County when it comes to high school games and what we can expect to be able to watch this week.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Volleyball

Firth Lady Cougars vs. Salmon 7 p.m.

Shelley Lady Russets vs. Blackfoot 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Boys Soccer

District 6 4A Tournament

Blackfoot vs. TBD 4 p.m.

District 6 3A Tournament

Firth vs. TBD

Girls Soccer

District 6 3A Tournament

Firth vs. TBD

Volleyball

Aberdeen at Malad 7 p.m.

Cross Country

Firth Invitational -- Snake River, Blackfoot, Shelley, Sho-Ban expected to attend

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Volleyball

Aberdeen vs. Rockland 7 p.m.

Firth vs. Ririe 7 pm (Senior night)

Snake River at Marsh Valley 7 p.m.

Shelley at Bonneville 7 p.m.

Blackfoot vs. Hillcrest 7 p.m.

Friday, October 16, 2020

Football

Snake River at American Falls 7 p.m.

Firth at West Jefferson 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at West Side 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 16, 2020

Football

Blackfoot at Shelley TBD

Volleyball

District tournaments begin in District 5 and 6 for all classifications.