BLACKFOOT – The fall seasons are winding down. One of the best indications is the recent drop in daytime high temperatures, the sun setting earlier in the day and the surfacing of jackets and winter coats on people walking around outdoors in Bingham County.
The other is the surfacing of district tournaments in soccer and soon to be tournaments in volleyball that will be around by the end of the week this week.
As best we can, here are the athletic events scheduled in and around Bingham County when it comes to high school games and what we can expect to be able to watch this week.
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Volleyball
Firth Lady Cougars vs. Salmon 7 p.m.
Shelley Lady Russets vs. Blackfoot 7 p.m.
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Boys Soccer
District 6 4A Tournament
Blackfoot vs. TBD 4 p.m.
District 6 3A Tournament
Firth vs. TBD
Girls Soccer
District 6 3A Tournament
Firth vs. TBD
Volleyball
Aberdeen at Malad 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Firth Invitational -- Snake River, Blackfoot, Shelley, Sho-Ban expected to attend
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Volleyball
Aberdeen vs. Rockland 7 p.m.
Firth vs. Ririe 7 pm (Senior night)
Snake River at Marsh Valley 7 p.m.
Shelley at Bonneville 7 p.m.
Blackfoot vs. Hillcrest 7 p.m.
Friday, October 16, 2020
Football
Snake River at American Falls 7 p.m.
Firth at West Jefferson 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at West Side 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 16, 2020
Football
Blackfoot at Shelley TBD
Volleyball
District tournaments begin in District 5 and 6 for all classifications.