BLACKFOOT – The month of December is upon us and it has come quickly this fall. Just think, a whole new year awaits us in less than 30 days, but what a packed 30 days is heading our way beginning this week, when the 2019-20 boys’ basketball season gets underway and there are some intriguing match-ups for both boys and girls.
Here is what is in store for us in Bingham County this week.
Tuesday – December 3
Boys’ Basketball
Shelley @ Preston 7:30 p.m. tip-off
Aberdeen vs. American Falls 7 p.m. tip-off
Girls’ Basketball
Shelley @ Blackfoot 7:30 p.m. tip-off
Firth @ Sugar-Salem 7:30 p.m. tip-off
Wednesday – December 4
Boys’ Basketball
Sho-Ban @ Taylor’s Crossing 6 p.m. tip-off
Girls’ Basketball
Aberdeen @ North Fremont 7 p.m. tip-off
Wrestling
@ Highland (Blackfoot, Shelley, Thunder Ridge) 5 p.m.
Thursday – December 5
Boys’ Basketball
Firth vs. Aberdeen 7:30 p.m. tip-off
Girls’ Basketball
Shelley vs. Madison 7:30 p.m. tip-off
Blackfoot @ Rigby 7:30 p.m. tip-off
Sho-Ban @ Clark County 6 p.m. tip-off
Snake River @ Preston Tournament TBA
Wrestling
Snake River @ Soda Springs/Bear Lake TBA
Friday – December 6
Boys’ Basketball
Sho-Ban vs. Rockland 4:30 p.m. tip-off
Blackfoot vs. Rigby 7:30 p.m. tip-off
Shelley vs. Pocatello 7:30 p.m. tip-off
Firth @ Cole Valley Christian 7:30 p.m. tip-off
Snake River @ Buhl 7:30 p.m. tip-off
Girls’ Basketball
Snake River @ Preston Tournament TBA
Sho-Ban vs. Rockland 6 p.m. tip-off
Aberdeen @ Salmon 7 p.m. tip-off
Firth vs. Cole Valley Christian 7:30 p.m. tip-off
Wrestling
Snake River @ Dahlke Invitational (American Falls) TBA
Saturday – December 7
Boys’ Basketball
Firth @ Fruitland 4 p.m. tip-off
Sho-Ban vs. Leadore 5:30 p.m. tip-off
Snake River @ Filer 4 p.m. tip-off
Shelley vs. Century 7:30 p.m. tip-off
Girls’ Basketball
Sho-Ban vs. Leadore 4 p.m. tip-off
Shelley vs. Thunder Ridge 7:30 p.m. tip-off
Firth vs. Fruitland 7:30 p.m. tip-off
Blackfoot @ Madison 7:30 p.m. tip-off
Snake River @ Preston Tournament TBA
Wrestling
Snake River @ Dahlke Invitational (AF) TBA