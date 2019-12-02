BLACKFOOT – The month of December is upon us and it has come quickly this fall. Just think, a whole new year awaits us in less than 30 days, but what a packed 30 days is heading our way beginning this week, when the 2019-20 boys’ basketball season gets underway and there are some intriguing match-ups for both boys and girls.

Here is what is in store for us in Bingham County this week.

Tuesday – December 3

Boys’ Basketball

Shelley @ Preston 7:30 p.m. tip-off

Aberdeen vs. American Falls 7 p.m. tip-off

Girls’ Basketball

Shelley @ Blackfoot 7:30 p.m. tip-off

Firth @ Sugar-Salem 7:30 p.m. tip-off

Wednesday – December 4

Boys’ Basketball

Sho-Ban @ Taylor’s Crossing 6 p.m. tip-off

Girls’ Basketball

Aberdeen @ North Fremont 7 p.m. tip-off

Wrestling

@ Highland (Blackfoot, Shelley, Thunder Ridge) 5 p.m.

Thursday – December 5

Boys’ Basketball

Firth vs. Aberdeen 7:30 p.m. tip-off

Girls’ Basketball

Shelley vs. Madison 7:30 p.m. tip-off

Blackfoot @ Rigby 7:30 p.m. tip-off

Sho-Ban @ Clark County 6 p.m. tip-off

Snake River @ Preston Tournament TBA

Wrestling

Snake River @ Soda Springs/Bear Lake TBA

Friday – December 6

Boys’ Basketball

Sho-Ban vs. Rockland 4:30 p.m. tip-off

Blackfoot vs. Rigby 7:30 p.m. tip-off

Shelley vs. Pocatello 7:30 p.m. tip-off

Firth @ Cole Valley Christian 7:30 p.m. tip-off

Snake River @ Buhl 7:30 p.m. tip-off

Girls’ Basketball

Snake River @ Preston Tournament TBA

Sho-Ban vs. Rockland 6 p.m. tip-off

Aberdeen @ Salmon 7 p.m. tip-off

Firth vs. Cole Valley Christian 7:30 p.m. tip-off

Wrestling

Snake River @ Dahlke Invitational (American Falls) TBA

Saturday – December 7

Boys’ Basketball

Firth @ Fruitland 4 p.m. tip-off

Sho-Ban vs. Leadore 5:30 p.m. tip-off

Snake River @ Filer 4 p.m. tip-off

Shelley vs. Century 7:30 p.m. tip-off

Girls’ Basketball

Sho-Ban vs. Leadore 4 p.m. tip-off

Shelley vs. Thunder Ridge 7:30 p.m. tip-off

Firth vs. Fruitland 7:30 p.m. tip-off

Blackfoot @ Madison 7:30 p.m. tip-off

Snake River @ Preston Tournament TBA

Wrestling

Snake River @ Dahlke Invitational (AF) TBA