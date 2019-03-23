MONDAY
Baseball
Blackfoot @ Highland of Poc Halliwell Field (Poky) 3:30
TUESDAY
Baseball
Snake River @ Sugar-Salem 4:30
Softball
Snake River @ Sugar-Salem 4 p.m.
Shelley @ South Fremont 3:30
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Firth vs. Soda Springs 4 p.m.
Softball
Firth vs. Soda Springs 3:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball
Blackfoot @ Buck’s Bags in Boise TBA
Softball
Blackfoot @ Madison 3:30 p.m.
Shelley vs. Skyline 3:30 p.m.
Track
Firth Invitational 1 p.m.
(Firth, American Falls, Bear Lake, Butte County, Clark County, Jackson, Madison, Marsh Valley, Ririe, Snake River, Sugar-Salem, South Fremont, Teton, West Jefferson, Mackay, Sho-Ban)
HCC Varsity Meet 3 p.m. @ Shelley
(Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Bonneville, Hillcrest, Madison, Rigby, Shelley, Skyline)
FRIDAY
Baseball
Blackfoot @ Buck’s Bags in Boise TBA
Shelley @ Firth 3:30 & 5:30
Softball
Shelley @ Skyline 3:30