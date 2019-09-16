BLACKFOOT – This week is a busy one for Bingham County sports. There are no less than 36 games scheduled this week around the county and that doesn’t include any of the volleyball tournaments that may be going on.
It also includes another six big football games that are beginning to have conference title implications. Those six games — Blackfoot at Thunder Ridge, Shelley at Idaho Falls, Snake River traveling to Gooding, Firth hosting South Fremont, Aberdeen hosting Bear Lake, and Sho-Ban heading to Idaho Falls to tangle with Clark-Watersprings — will get a lot of the attention of sporting fans around the area.
Also included in the week of sports will be key games in both boys’ and girls’ soccer, cross country meets, including the Snake River Invitational and the Bob Firman Meet in Boise, and the big Capital volleyball tournament in Boise.
Tuesday, September 17
Boys Soccer – Snake River @ Marsh Valley 6 p.m.
Sugar-Salem @ Aberdeen 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer – Snake River @ Marsh Valley 4:30 p.m.
Sugar-Salem @ Aberdeen 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball – Blackfoot @ Madison 7 p.m.
Rigby @ Shelley 7 p.m.
Firth vs West Jefferson 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 18
Boys Soccer – Blackfoot @ Shelley 4:30 p.m.
Shelley vs. Blackfoot 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer – Blackfoot vs. Shelley 4:30 p.m.
Shelley @ Blackfoot 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball – Aberdeen @ Soda Springs 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 19
Boys Soccer – Snake River @ Firth 4:30 p.m.
Marsh Valley @ Aberdeen 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer – Marsh Valley @ Aberdeen 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball – Skyline @ Blackfoot 7 p.m.
Hillcrest @ Shelley 7 p.m.
Firth @ Salmon 7 p.m.
Cross Country – Snake River Invitational 1 p.m. @ Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds
Friday, September 20
Football – Blackfoot @ Thunder Ridge 7 p.m.
Shelley @ Idaho Falls 7 p.m. Ravsten Stadium
Snake River @ Gooding 7 p.m.
Firth vs. South Fremont 7 p.m.
Aberdeen vs. Bear Lake 7 p.m.
Sho-Ban @ Clark-Watersprings 4 p.m.
Volleyball – Shelley @ Bonneville 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 21
Boys Soccer – Blackfoot vs. Skyline 11 a.m.
Shelley @ Rigby 4:30 p.m.
Snake River vs. Sugar-Salem 1 p.m.
Firth @ Aberdeen 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer – Sugar-Salem @ Snake River 11 a.m.
Firth @ Aberdeen 1 p.m.
Blackfoot @ Skyline 11 a.m.
Cross Country – Bob Firman Invitational 8 a.m. (Firth, Snake River, Blackfoot)