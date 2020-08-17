BLACKFOOT – At this time a year ago, the Blackfoot Broncos were going through the dreaded two-a-day practices in the hot August sun, trying to figure out how to take a step back into excellence and challenge for a state 4A football championship.
As the opening game of 2019 approached in Holt Arena against Lakeland of northern Idaho, there were a lot of optimistic views about how good they could be.
That is when a young man named Teegan Thomas burst on the scene with five touchdown runs and around 300 yards of rushing.
This year, Thomas -- who was named a first team all-state performer and a MaxPreps all-Idaho performer -- has a new coach, a completely new offensive line, and a new quarterback to work with.
“Man, this year is so different from last year,” Thomas said. “Everything is much more intense, from the running of plays to every aspect of practice. It all has more meaning and one play leads to another and then another, each with its own purpose and what we are trying to do as a team.”
Enter new head coach Jarrod Ackley. He is an Idaho native who has spent time coaching in Florida and Texas and is fresh from winning a Texas state championship and is set to take over for a legend in Stan Buck, who has won four Idaho 4A state titles in his tenure patrolling the sidelines for the Broncos.
“Everything that coach Ackley does, he does with a purpose, it has a whole new meaning from a year ago,” Thomas said. “When we run a play, it is explained to us what we are trying to do and what we can move to if it doesn't work. It may have the same formation, the same look and the play will be totally different and take advantage of something the coaches upstairs will have seen. It is totally different."
That kind of leadership from the head coaching position is something that a lot of the players haven't seen in years past. They are learning more about what some of them may find in the next level of sports, should they be able to make that move and with the kind of knowledge that is being passed down, there is a good chance that more of them may get the opportunity.
Everything out of Bronco camp this preseason is about the speed that things are being done.
“Man, it is so fast and with a purpose,” Thomas said. “We line up and run a play, then we go right back to the line and the signals come in and we run another play. We do this all the way down the field and then we run back to the other end to do it again, while the JV and freshman teams do the same thing. We are like running plays every 15-20 seconds and if we aren't going full bore, then we stop and run wind sprints. Nobody likes wind sprints, so we are going full blast the whole time.”
All of this leads one to suspect a high octane offense, one that is playing a high level college or even pro style of no-huddle at times, with the goal of running the opposing team's defense into the ground, an offense that is all but unstoppable for long periods of time during the course of a game.
“Everything has a purpose and we are moving people all over the field, with different looks and different packages,” Thomas said. “I find sometimes I am in the backfield and then on a wing, in motion and not and sometimes I am in a slot position and constantly moving where I am and what my responsibilities are and that only will give me more opportunities during the course of a game.”
Goals have been set for each player based upon the number of expected touches during the season. For a running back the caliber of Thomas, who carried the ball an average of 27 times per game a year ago for nearly 200 yards per game of rushing offense, it means adjusting the carries and adding in some receptions that gives him more touches than a year ago, which will only move him up the ladder in terms of what he can do for a team.
Thomas is already the school's fastest athlete, having set the 100 meter school record as a sophomore and again last year as a junior. With speed like that, you want the football in his hands.
To be able to average 27 carries a game, you also know he is durable and he doesn't fumble the ball either, having only two fumbles a year ago and one of those was when the ball was snapped over his head.
“I am hoping that I can duplicate my overall rushing yards and touchdowns with fewer carries this year,” Thomas said. “With the addition of some receptions, my goal is to add additional yards receiving and show that I am a more complete back and can do additional things on offense. I am hoping to increase my overall number of yards and touchdowns and the coaches have indicated that they expect that to be the case for me this season.”
In any case, it is sounding like the there is a lot of confidence on both the players' part and the coaches' faith in the players.
The Broncos graduated a lot of talent from a year ago, including a senior quarterback who threw for 25 touchdowns and a ton of yards and was named first team All High Country Conference.
There will also be the absence of one Reece Robinson, who was all-state caliber as a defensive back and a wide receiver and did nearly all of the returning of the ball on kicks. Seems like a lot of holes that will need filling, but also that the coaches have a plan for all of that with the speed that they will be utilizing on both sides of the football.
“We have the looks of a great team this year and I am very confident that people will like to watch us play,” Thomas said. “We have some great players on both sides of the football and the coaches are seeking us all out and will be sure to get the ball into the right hands at every opportunity and use us in a lot of different places to make sure that we are productive. It is going to be a fun year for all of this year.”
When a player speaks this highly of a new coach and a new system, things have to be in pretty good hands for the Blackfoot Broncos as this team fights it way onto the field during the famous COVID-19 year that we have all been going through.