ARCADIA — The distance running duo of Matt Thomas and Eli Gregory of Blackfoot High School have now proven that they belong with the best high school distance runners in the nation.
Taking part in the prestigious Arcadia Invitation, both Thomas and Gregory posted times that are believed to be record-setting times for Blackfoot High School, which is nothing new.
The pair has been setting records for some time now and just keep improving and lowering the marks that are on the record board at the high school.
Competing in the open one mile race in Arcadia, both runners participated and finished in the top 10, with Thomas finishing fourth with a time of 4:17.10, while Gregory finished up in ninth place with a time of 4:19.12.
The pair now hold the first and second fastest time for the one-mile distance in the history of Blackfoot High School.
In the 3200 meters, the pair are also ranked number one and two in the record book at Blackfoot High School, with the time posted in Arcadia by Matt Thomas of 9:13.74, eclipsing the old school record by some 18 seconds, which is held by none other than Eli Gregory.
The tandem has been the propelling force for the Blackfoot High School cross country team and the high school track team for the past several years. Gregory will graduate this spring, while Thomas will be around for another year as he is still a junior.
Gregory will be heading on to a college scholarship to Utah State University.
Thomas, on the other hand, has had several offers and is currently working with his parents on a decision for the future.