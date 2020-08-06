BLACKFOOT – There’s no doubt about it, it is tough to win a state championship, no matter what state you are living in or competing in.
Even in a state as small as Idaho, with it’s 1.8 million residents and the many different sporting events that take place annually, it is very tough to win a state championship.
Sure, you say, there are multiple state champions in some events and sports like basketball or football, but when you get right down to it, there is only one state champion in each sport or event and each year, you have to go back and try and do it again.
Take high school rodeo for example, there are hundreds of athletes who compete in each rodeo event, and there are a dozen events each year. Just to get to the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals requires hundreds of dollars in equipment expenditures and countless hours of practice and travel and commitment and that is even before you eventually are proficient enough to make the top five or six qualifiers from one of nine districts in the state and that is just for a chance at competing for the state title.
And who knows the countless dollars used for entry fees and stock fees and gasoline and long drives and overnight stays just to get the chance to compete. Talk about dedication, these athletes are about as dedicated as any athlete in the country.
That is why, when you find three young rodeo athletes that are all cousins, that have all posted state championships in the sport, it is a very special thing that has taken place.
This year, this reporter had the privilege of getting to know a sophomore from Firth High School who is not only a state champion bull rider and had the opportunity to experience the National High School Finals Rodeo, but also competes at a high level in football and wrestling, but is also the cousin to a pair of other Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals champions in Tristen Hutchings and Timm “Full Throttle” Hutchings.
There is more to this story than just the fact that they were all state champions. They also enjoy each other, rely on each other and depend on each other for support and they are as humble about their accomplishments as anyone I have ever encountered.
In one of my many conversations with Riley Barber of Firth, it struck me just how much of a good person he truly is and how much he wants those around him to be successful as well.
“I just love the sport of rodeo and the ability to compete,” Barber said. “It is more than that as well, it is a brotherhood, especially with bull riding, where we all pull for each other and help each other out and share information. It is more about that camaraderie and friendship than about winning.”
Barber not only participates in other sports, he competes in four events and is a complete cowboy as he is a bull rider, steer wrestler, team roper and a tie down roper and has achieved a level that keeps him in the elite of his sport.
His experience at the national finals was a learning experience for sure.
“Man, it is tough at nationals,” Barber said. “Every bull rider there had a list of accomplishments that was just amazing. It was a good time, but the bulls. The bulls were tough, the riders tougher and it was just an accomplishment to get there and be able to hang out with friends and make new friends as well. I really learned a lot from the experience that will help me in the future and I just can’t wait to get back there again.”
When you bring up his cousins Tristen and Timmi Hutchings, state champions in their own right, Barber is nothing short of ecstatic when talking about what they have accomplished as well.
“Man, Tristen and I have done so much together just as we grew up,” Barber said. “There were times when we were playing cowboy and Indians on the miniature horses that we had and we did everything together. It was definitely good times.”
Speaking of Tristen Hutchings, when he was a sophomore himself, and a student at Snake River High School, he was a three-sport athlete as well.
An all-conference football player and a contender for a state title in wrestling, Hutchings excelled in the sport of rodeo.
2016 was a special year for Hutchings as he was the All-Around Cowboy as a sophomore, winning the saddle bronc title and the bull riding title along the way. Imagine a 16-year-old winning three state titles in the same year and heading out to the national finals.
While a state champion in saddle bronc riding, it is bull riding that has captured Hutchings’ passion and he loves the challenge. He has had to keep his weightlifting to a minimum so that he can keep his body to the right size for a bull rider and that has been a challenge, since he was a football player as well.
“Bull riding takes a lot out of you, and when you look around you figure out that most of the guys who do well are smaller and have a lower center of gravity,” Hutchings said. “I love bull riding and want to be able to do it for a long time, so I have to watch things along the way.”
Hutchings was good enough to catch the eye of the college coaches and he eventually chose to attend Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas, ironically the same sniversity that his sister Timmi is attending as well.
“I love the program there and they are giving me every opportunity to be a better cowboy,” Hutchings said. “It is a bonus that Timmi is also going to school there and we are able to help each other out almost daily.”
Some of the things and experiences that the brother and sister share are taking care of their horses and each other.
“If Timmi has an evening class, I can help put her horses away and feed while she heads off to class,” Tristen Hutchings said. “She does the same for me and we help get the horses out and groomed before practice, especially if the other is busy with a class or whatever. It is great to have her there and we are very close.”
When he talks about his cousin Riley, Tristen pauses and then begins to pontificate about his potential.
“Riley was just raised right and is a good person, willing to do anything for anybody,” Hutchings said. “This past spring when COVID-19 first hit and schools were canceling classes and stuff, Riley dropped everything he was doing, packed a bag and was ready to travel back to Texas to get all of my rodeo gear and help me bring it up here. That is a 22-hour drive each way and he never hesitated to travel with me and help out. That is the kind of a man Riley is.”
That is high praise for anybody, let along a cousin who is only a sophomore in high school. Tristen’s praise for his sister is every bit as glowing as it is for his cousin and you can imaging that he feels that way about everyone he comes in contact with.
Timmi “Full Throttle” Hutchings is also a state champion, claiming both the breakaway roping title and the All-Around Cowgirl title in 2016.
That year, “Full Throttle” was so nicknamed because she was always on the go at full speed and competed in seven events at the state finals.
Not only did she compete in seven events, she scored points in all seven that contributed to her championship.
The fact that the two siblings are close and appreciate it can be demonstrated by the following story that Timmi shares on Facebook.
‘So Tristen comes walking out to my truck today and says I don’t know if you should be more happy about this day or me.’ Timmi said. ‘And I said why is that? He says cus I blessed your life on this day.’ I haven’t quit thinking about it since he said it. In all honesty he was right. I really don’t know what I would do without him in my life. He is a true blessing and I thank God everyday for him.”
Since moving on to college and the world of college rodeo, Timmi has moved to goat tying as her main sport and she has become more goal driven.
“It is so hard to imagine tying a goat in the six second range,” Timmi Hutchings said. “I kept thinking that until I have come so close to getting a goat tied in 6.1 seconds for the second time. Now I just have to make a tie in the five second range. I thank my coaches for pushing me so hard. I know that I can do it if I just keep working that way.”
With these three cousins working so hard on themselves and working to make all of those around them better, it is no wonder that Timmi has already begun coaching and conducting clinics for young rodeo enthusiasts.
Her most recent goat tying clinic will be held on Aug. 16, before she heads back to college for the fall. She will emphasize ground tying, dummy horse dismount and horse dismount to help get youngsters times down and competitive with those around.