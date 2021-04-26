IDAHO FALLS – The loss of a whole year of softball due to the COVID-19 pandemic has really been felt by the Shelley Lady Russets this season.
Just when the team appeared to be on the verge of making the move to the upper echelon of the 4A rankings, the growth that the program had so desperately needed, it all kind of fell by the wayside and it is so very difficult to make up for that lost time and the repetitions that are so needed in sports like softball and baseball. You just can’t make up for lost time.
There are still some signs of improvement and there will be additional signs in the weeks ahead, but the real growth will have to wait for next year, provided of course that the girls will be able to get some time on the diamonds this summer.
For the Lady Russets, it wasn’t a terrible game against Thunder Ridge, although they didn’t get off to a very good start as the Lady Titans scored in all five innings before the game was called 11-0 due to the Mercy Rule after five innings.
Thunder Ridge wasn’t blowing anybody out with a big inning followed by another big inning.
Thunder Ridge scored two runs, then one, then one more then one more. Those are not the kind of innings that instill fear into other teams and you had the feeling that the Lady Russets were in the game for the most part.
The part that head coach Travis Perez had to be the most disappointed in was the fact that his team couldn’t get the offense going. In fact, there just wasn’t any offense. His team only mustered two hits on the day, and the seven errors that his team committed was not a sign of improvement, something they had been showing in games of late.
In fact, of the 11 runs his team gave up on Friday, only five of those runs were earned and if they had just put the bat on the ball when it was pitched, it is possible that the game would have gone at least a couple more innings and got a few more at bats for his team to work on their hitting and fielding.
Thunder Ridge just didn’t have the patience to allow for that to happen. They wanted the win and they wanted it right now and they just went out and took the game away from Shelley.
The Lady Russets will have a couple more chances to show how much they have learned this year and to add to the one win they have posted this season when they play a pair of games against Bonneville and then Hillcrest before they finish up the regular season with games against Century and Pocatello.
They will play Bonneville on Tuesday and Wednesday and then take on Hillcrest on Friday and Saturday.
SHELLEY 000 00X — 0 2 7
THUNDER RIDGE 211 16X — 11 6 0
Shelley
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Abby Wattenbarger 2 0 0 0 0 0
Sydney Kidman 2 0 0 0 0 0
Mikayla McDermott 2 0 0 0 0 2
Taylor Ottley 2 0 1 0 0 0
Oakley Remington 2 0 0 0 0 1
Autumn Carter 2 0 0 0 0 1
Sydney Hillman 2 0 1 0 0 1
Tinlie Whitaker 2 0 0 0 0 1
Clara Messick 1 0 0 0 0 1
Totals 17 0 2 0 0 7
Batting TB: Taylor Ottley, Sydney Hillman
HBP: Clara Messick
SB: Taylor Ottley
TotalsTeam QAB: 7 (38.89%)
Sydney Kidman, Oakley Remington 2, Sydney Hillman, Mikayla McDermott , Autumn Carter 2
Team LOB: 3FieldingE: Abby Wattenbarger, Sydney Kidman, Tinlie Whitaker 2, Clara Messick, Oakley Remington, Mikayla McDermott
Thunder Ridge
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
L Weaver 4 1 0 0 0 0
S John 2 2 1 0 0 0
M Williams 3 2 2 2 0 0
B Dabell 3 0 0 0 0 1
K Scoresby 3 1 1 2 0 0
F Carter 2 1 0 0 1 1
Wright 2 1 0 0 1 0
Fonoti 3 2 1 1 0 1
Hoffman 3 1 1 1 0 0
Totals 25 11 6 6 2 3
Batting 2 B: M Williams
HR: K Scoresby, Fonoti, Hoffman
TB: S John, M Williams 3, K Scoresby 4, Fonoti 4, Hoffman 4
RBI: M Williams 2, K Scoresby 2, Fonoti, Hoffman
ROE: L Weaver 2, M Williams, K Scoresby, Fonoti, Hoffman
HBP: S John
SB: L Weaver, S John 2, M Williams, F Carter
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (35.71%)
L Weaver, M Williams, B Dabell, K Scoresby 2, F Carter, Wright, Fonoti, Hoffman 2
Team LOB: 2
Shelley
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Mikayla McDermott 2.0 38 .500 2 3 2 2 0 1
Abby Wattenbarger 2.0 29 .759 3 4 2 1 0 1
Sydney Hillman 0.1 23 .435 1 4 1 0 2 1
Totals 4.1 90 .567 6 11 5 3 2 3
Pitching L: Mikayla McDermott
HBP: Mikayla McDermott
Pitches-Strikes: Abby Wattenbarger 29-22, Sydney Hillman 23-10, Mikayla McDermott 38-19
Groundouts-Flyouts: Abby Wattenbarger 1-4, Sydney Hillman 0-1, Mikayla McDermott 2-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Abby Wattenbarger 7-11, Sydney Hillman 3-7, Mikayla McDermott 4-10
Thunder Ridge
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Hoffman 5.0 69 .696 2 0 0 7 0 0
Totals 5.0 69 .696 2 0 0 7 0 0
Pitching W: Hoffman
SV: Hoffman
BS: Hoffman
HBP: Hoffman
Pitches-Strikes: Hoffman 69-48
Groundouts-Flyouts: Hoffman 5-2
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Hoffman 12-18
Stats provided by Game Changer