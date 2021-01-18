IDAHO FALLS – There have been flashes of good and even great play by the Shelley Russets, but there have also been times when the team has been overmatched physically by an opponent and Friday night may have been one of those times as the Russets fell to the Thunder Ridge Titans by the final of 64-47.
The opening half seemed to be the demon on Friday, as the Titans out-scored the Russets 14-7 in the opening period and continued that trend into the second with a 20-11 margin for a lead at intermission of 34-18 and the Russets didn’t have the firepower to play catch-up.
The Russets did stay with the Titans in the second half, only losing that battle by a single point at 30-29, but it is tough to make 16 points on a team that is bigger and taller than you and can score seemingly at will behind players like Lloyer Driggs and Tyler Godfrey who combined for 37 points on the night.
“It wasn’t all bad tonight,” assitant coach Keegan Keller said. “It was just little spurts of 5, 6 or 8 points that dug the hole for us. It is tough to dig out of a hole when they have more players and bigger players than we do.”
The Titans were also able to use their entire bench and nine different players made their way into the score book on the night.
The trend of facing ranked teams will continue on Saturday night (Thunder Ridge is the fourth ranked team in 5A), when the Russets will travel to Teton to face the Timberwolves who are ranked second in 3A behind Snake River. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
With the loss to Thunder Ridge, the Russets find themselves at 4-7 on the year, and 1-2 in High Country Conference.
THUNDER RIDGE 64, SHELLEY 47
Shelley 7 11 16 13 — 47
Thunder Ridge 14 20 20 10 — 64
SHELLEY — Braxton Miskin 18, Alex Lott 4, Jace Thatcher 3, Trevor Austin 4, Jaxon Hess 4, Cannon Vance 14.
THUNDER RIDGE — Bradley Briggs 1, Lloyer Driggs 23, Tao Johnson 2, Tyler Godfrey 14, Jordan Brizzee 5, Nick Potter 5, Bryson Hawks 4, Jay Scoresby 7, Porter Harris 3.