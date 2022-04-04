POCATELLO – The Blackfoot Lady Broncos softball team made the trip to Pocatello to challenge the Pocatello Thunder in a doubleheader Friday.
The Broncos took one on the chin, dropping both games, the first by a score of 7-3 and the nightcap by the score of 11-0
In the first game, the Lady Broncos were limited to seven hits, but could only muster three runs off of those hits. Leading the offense was Carlee Smith who had a pair of hits.
In the game, Pocatello jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and the Lady Broncos could never catch back up.
The Thunder scored three in the second inning, added one more run in the third inning and then put the game away with a three spot in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Blackfoot’s scores came in the fourth inning with one run and then added a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning for the final of 7-3.
In the second game, the Lady Broncos got on the scoreboard first with two runs in the top of the first, but the Thunder countered back with three runs in the bottom of the second inning and added another in the bottom of the fourth.
While the Lady Broncos would score four runs in the top of the fifth inning and add three more in the top of the sixth, the Thunder struck a big blow in the bottom of the fifth.
The Lady Broncos did hold the lead as the teams battled into the seventh inning, when Pocatello would score a pair of runs to walk off with a win.
GAME ONE
BLACKFOOT 000 102 0 — 3
POCATELLO 031 030 x — 7
GAME TWO
BLACKFOOT 200 143 0 — 10
POCATELLO 031 050 2 — 11
Game One Stats
Blackfoot – Batting
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .250 29 28 3 7 2
3 Azia Martinez .333 3 3 1 1 0
4 T. Martinez .333 3 3 0 1 1
5 Kynli Allen 0 0 2 0 0
6 Hailey Burnett .000 1 1 0 0 0
8 Olivia Taufui .000 3 3 0 0 0
11 Carlee Smith .667 3 3 0 2 0
13 Madi Duke .000 4 4 0 0 0
14 Sami Staley .333 4 3 0 1 0
15 Vic Agado 333 3 3 0 1 1
18 Morgan Mecham .000 2 2 0 0 0
19 Lindsey Cooper .333 3 3 0 1 0
Pocatello – Batting
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .308 31 26 7 8 5
2 Anna Campbell (Jr) 1.000 3 3 2 3 2
4 Jadyn Burt (Sr) .500 4 4 0 2 1
10 T. Bunderson (So) .333 4 3 1 1 0
11 Taylee Rogers (Fr) .333 3 3 0 1 1
15 Brooke Rushton (Sr) .000 3 1 1 0 0
16 McKinley Hill (Jr) .000 4 4 1 0 0
21 Kirstine Kent (So) .333 4 3 1 1 0
23 Kaylee Sullivan (So) .000 3 3 0 0 0
25 Miah Lusk (So) .000 3 2 1 0 1
Blackfoot – Pitching
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 3.50 0 1 1 0 6
Hailey Burnett 0.00 0 0 1 0 18
Morgan Mecham 4.20 0 1 1 0
Pocatello --Pitching
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 2.00 1 0 1
25 Miah Lusk (So) 2.00 1 0 1 0
(no stats provided for Game Two)
Stats provided by Game Changer