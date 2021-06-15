POCATELLO – When tie down roping began early in the week at the state high school rodeo finals, the names of district champions were on everyone’s thoughts as the cowboys to beat when the week was finished.
As things turned out, it was the most consistent cowboy who ended up on top, leaving those highly touted cowboys in the dust.
It was district champs like Wyatt Stephens, Tom Simpson, Wyatt Jensen, Brey Yore, and Cooper Pavkov, who had raised eyebrows and created a buzz around the arena as the ones to beat, but of the nine district champs, only Wyatt Stephens was around at the finish, and it was all-around athlete Hunter Roche who would come out on top.
Roche, who spends his fall flinging a football for Marsh Valley High School and was a member and a key member at that, of a state championship in basketball, who made run after run, getting a decent time run after run who would prevail and take the championship in this prestigious event.
Roche would finish each round with points, three times fourth in rounds one, three and the short go and once finishing seventh in the second go, but he was good enough to claim the average and the 15 state final points that it offers to claim the title of champion tie down roper with a final score of 44 to edge out Wyatt Stephens by 2.5 points.
Stephens can only wish that he had a chance to do go-round three over as it was the one time he failed to rope his calf and the big zero points earned did him in.
Finishing in third was Lucas Cruz, who had a great finals rodeo, and fourth was Luke Dalton and those four will make up the team that goes to the national finals to represent Idaho in Lincoln, Neb., in July.