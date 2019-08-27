ABERDEEN – The four captains for Aberdeen — Alex Cerna, Jesus Guillen, Clay Ingersol and Carson Wynn — will be counted upon for a lot this year.
They are the quarterback, top running back, center and middle linebacker for the Aberdeen Tigers and they will be the ones that everyone looks to when a big play needs to be made.
Cerna is the senior quarterback who has been in the system for four years now and has gained a lot of experience during the times that he has been on the field.
He may not have the blazing speed of his predecessor, but he can get the tough yards up the middle and he can make the throws that are necessary to keep the ball moving down the field for the Tigers. He will be the man who makes the offense move and he is ready to lead this team.
“I want to be the quarterback who leads Aberdeen to their first state championship,” Alex Cerna said. “It all starts with me and I am going to keep my eye on the prize all season long. We want the state finals and nothing else will get in our way.”
Clay Ingersol, the son of a coach will be the center on this team and he likes to think that everything will go through him this year, after all, he snaps the ball on every possession and it is his blocking that will be responsible for a lot that the team can do offensively. If he keeps from making mistakes in the center of the line and leads by example, the others will have no choice but to follow him, as he likes to say, ‘to the promised land.’
“We all think that we have what it takes to get to the state finals this year,” Clay Ingersol said. “If it is up to me, then so be it. You can lead or follow, and I prefer to lead, so follow me and lets win some games.”
Running back Jesus Guillen likes to run to daylight and if anything that was witnessed in a Tiger’s practice, that is exactly what he does. He is fast, burley and can run for power when needed.
“I am the starting ‘2’ back,” Guillen said. “It is my job to carry the ball and to get the yards and punish the defense while doing it. I like my role on this team.” ( He said all of this with a smile on his face)
Every team needs a strong middle to the defense and the Tigers boast one of the best in the business in Carson Wynn. Wynn started at middle linebacker about midway through the season a year ago and led the Tiger’s charge into the state playoffs. He was the anchor to the defense that may have been a bit suspect on the outsides, but was pretty stout up the middle.
He expects that people will have to run away from him early on in the season, but the Tigers have beefed things up on the outsides and he relishes the opportunity to lay the lumber on some teams who come his way.
“I want to stuff the opponent on every play,” Carson Wynn said. “I like to lead by example and I like to bring the energy to this team. It seems like everyone can play off of my hustle and energy and that is fine by me. Just grab hold and follow me to the win.”
With four captains like this leading the Tigers of Aberdeen, the sky may just be the limit as they pursue a championship.