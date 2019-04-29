IDAHO FALLS – The Tiger-Grizz Invitational track and field meet has now come and gone and the athletes had to perform in some of the windiest conditions imaginable last weekend.
Despite all that Mother Nature tried to throw at these young men and women, there were still several meet records set and others that were threatened.
Some of our local stars were in action and performed well, others took the week off to get ready for prom nights which took place at Blackfoot and Snake River.
There were special freshmen events held, which was good at this time of year because it allows the freshmen to see that even though they had been competing against more mature athletes all year, they have improved and they do belong with the competitors that they have been facing.
No team results were kept and there are only a couple weeks left now before the district meets will be held to determine who advances on to the various state track and field meets to be held at Middleton and Eagle High Schools in the Treasure Valley.
Local athletes competing in the freshmen only events will be listed at the end of the boys’ and girls’ individual events.
Boys’ Individual Events
100 Meters
(No local finalists)
(Teegan Thomas of Blackfoot finished 18th)
200 Meters
(No local finalists)
(Teegan Thomas of Blackfoot finished 18th)
400 Meters
(No local finalists)
(Mitch Harrison of Firth finished 23rd)
800 Meters
(No local finalists)
(Parker Marshall of Blackfoot finished 12th)
1600 Meter
Austin Despain of Blackfoot finished 9th
3200 Meters
Lorenzo High of Snake River finished 11th
110 Meter High Hurdles
3. Ty Wright Shelley 15.90
300 Meter Hurdles
(No local finalists)
Robert Zemp of Blackfoot finished 18th)
4x100 Meter Relay
Shelley was top finisher at 11th 46.37
Firth came in 13th 47.53
4x200 Meter Relay
(No local finishers)
4x400 Meter Relay
Shelley came in at 10th 3:48.53
Firth came in at 11th 3:55.89
Medley Relay
(No local finishers)
4x800 Meter Relay
Firth came in at 10th 10:06.97
Shot Put
(No local finishers in top flight)
Josh Jolley of Firth (10th) 42-11
Discus
6. Lucas Nelson, Shelley 132-01
Luke Groesbeck Firth 110-4 (finished 20th)
High Jump
1. Ty Wright, Shelley 6-08
(Tate Davenport of Blackfoot and Dillon Cummings of Shelley tied for 9th, 5-08)
Pole Vault
(No local athletes in top placings)
Tate Davenport, Blackfoot 12-00 (7th)
Bryson Cummings, Shelley 11-06 (8th)
Corwyn Clemons, Shelley 11-00 (11th)
Long Jump
4. Ty Wright, Shelley 21-01
Callen Jolley Firth 18-06 (26th)
Triple Jump
(No local competitors)
Freshmen Special Events
100 Meters
6. Athan Blonquist, Firth 12.78
400 Meters
1. Dallan Morse, Blackfoot 52.86
2. Rylan Anderson, Snake River 54.18
7. Eli Gregory, Blackfoot 55.94
1600 Meters
1. Eli Gregory, Blackfoot 4:52.68
14. Lincoln High, Snake River 5:01.30
18. Dallan Morse, Blackfoot 5:06.35 (won his heat)
24. Justin Whitehead, Blackfoot 5:21.29
27. Roy Meek, Shelley 5:25.72
110 Meter Hurdles
2. Rylan Anderson, Snake River 17.29
Shot Put
12. Tyler Adams, Snake River 30-08
16. Isaiah Lewis, Blackfoot 27-07
Long Jump
12. Athan Blonquist, Firth 16-10
23. Mack Anderson, Blackfoot 13-07
24. Cassidy Bishop, Blackfoot 12-09
Girls’ Individual Events
100 Meters
(No local finalists)
200 Meters
(No local finalists)
400 Meters
3. Cassi Robbins, Firth 1:00.91
800 Meters
5. Kristen Thomas, Blackfoot 2:33.40
12. Abby Schiess, Firth 2:37.33
14. Jessica Williams, Shelley 2:37.68
16. Amy White, Shelley 2:38.53
24. Kierra Jensen, Snake River 2:46.64
1600 Meters
4. Karlie Callahan, Shelley 5:27.62
8. Amy White, Shelley 5:38.98
3200 Meters
3. Karlie Callahan, Shelley 12:01.62
23. Amy Nield, Shelley 13:15.46
100 Meter Hurdles
8. Kaitlyn Neff, Blackfoot 17.50
300 Meter Hurdles
(No local qualifiers)
4x100 Meter Relay
10. Shelley 54.42
4x200 Meter Relay
7. Firth 1:51.72
11. Shelley 1:54.15
4x400 Meter Relay
2. Firth 4:17.96
8. Shelley 4:29.24
4x800 Meter Relay
3. Shelley 10:14.38
Shot Put
5. Tierney Bilstrom, Shelley 34-10
13. Tessa Smith, Shelley 30-07
Discus
11. Cassidy Cooper, Blackfoot 94-06
16. Rylee Neff, Blackfoot 90-02
17. Nicole McKinnon, Firth 87-01
22. Tessa Smith, Shelley 84-05
High Jump
2. Madison Lempka, Shelley 5-02
10. Tara Butler, Firth 4-10
15. Sydney Leal, Shelley 4-08
Pole Vault
10. Kiersten Wright, Blackfoot 8-06
Long Jump
17. Kassidy Arzola, Shelley 14-11
18. Kiley Mecham, Firth 14-11
19. Kaitlyn Neff, Blackfoot 14-09
23. Ashlee Brewerton, Shelley 14-03
Triple Jump
10. Abby Schiess, Firth 33-06
18. Kiley Mecham, Firth 31-07
19. Ashelle Brewerton, Shelley 31-06
20. Aubree Dickinson, Shelley 31-05
Freshmen Only Events
100 Meters
3. Addison Trent, Firth 13.72
1600 Meters
10. Sarah Despain, Blackfoot 6:08.86
14. Piper Phillips, Blackfoot 6:13.53
26. Kaniah Horgenson, Blackfoot 6:31.08
35. Hannah Christensen, Firth 7:23.36
100 Meter Hurdles
3. Reese Callahan, Shelley 17.44
Shot Put
5. Karlee Reynolds, Firth 23-06
6. Megan Rickabaugh, Shelley 22-11
Long Jump
5. Addison Trent, Firth 14-11
6. Lanie Williams, Blackfoot 14-06
10. Tara Butler, Firth 14-01
14. Faegan Jackman, Blackfoot 13-07
22. Kylie Cox, Firth 7-00