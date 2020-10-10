ABERDEEN – When the Aberdeen Tigers welcomed the North Fremont Huskies to town Friday, they knew it was going to be a tough battle.
After all, the Huskies were undefeated on the season and were leading the always tough Nuclear Conference standings.
Aberdeen is also a tough team and the only blemish on their record was the loss on the road to previously undefeated South Fremont in late September.
The Tigers were not ready nor willing to give an inch to their northern rivals in this game.
In the end, though, it was just a little too much Huskies and their scoring ability that upended the Tigers and their own version of the ground and pound running game by the final of 22-14.
“I was extremely proud of how physical our team played tonight,” Aberdeen coach Jeff Duffin said. “North Fremont is always a ground-and-pound, in-your-face team, so we challenged (our players) to be the most physical team.”
At the end of the game, it was Aberdeen who had the ball on the Huskies’ five yard line, going for a potential tying touchdown and two-point conversion, when time ran out on the Tigers. The game was just that close.
The game between two of the ranked 2A teams, North Fremont was ranked second and Aberdeen ranked fourth, lived up to the pregame hype and left the fans in the stands sitting on the edge of their seats for most of the contest as the two teams did battle and waged a war up and down the field. For the record, the Tigers did outrun the Huskies by a margin of 268 yards to 234 yards on the evening.
The Tigers, now 4-2 on the season, will travel to in-conference and top-ranked West Side in a battle on Friday night for the outright lead in the South East Idaho Conference. That game this Friday will begin at 7 p.m. The West Side Pirates are now 6-0 on the season and had a bye this week.